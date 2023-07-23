Highlights

Journalist Dean Jones believes Aston Villa are building towards something "hugely exciting" under Unai Emery and has hailed the atmosphere the manager has created during pre-season.

What's the latest news on Aston Villa?

When Emery arrived at Villa Park last October, few supporters would have believed that the club would be embarking on their first European campaign since 2010/11 come the end of the season.

The club finished seventh following their victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of last season and subsequently qualified for the Europa Conference League.

What the Spaniard has managed to achieve in such a short space of time is truly outstanding, having transformed every aspect of the Villa side since taking over from Steven Gerrard.

Given Emery's European pedigree - a four-time Europa League winner with Sevilla and Villarreal - the Villans will be hoping to emulate the same kind of success that West Ham United managed in the Conference League last term.

According to journalist Jones, Emery is building on the success of last season and is creating a wonderful project in the Midlands, helped by a great atmosphere created in pre-season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated: "For Aston Villa, in terms of where they've been in the last few years, to be at this moment is hugely exciting.

"European football is coming up, but the team is becoming much stronger. In pre-season, I'm told Emery is also creating a really good atmosphere within the squad."

Crucially, Emery made a number of Villa's underperformers significantly better upon his arrival last season. The likes of Ollie Watkins, John McGinn and Emi Buendia all improved dramatically towards the latter part of the campaign, showcasing a level of consistency and quality that had disappeared under Gerrard.

However, the Spanish coach is not averse to spending big in the transfer market either. While the brilliant Alex Moreno was the 51-year-old's only January signing last season that made an immediate impact in the team, Emery has been very active in the summer transfer window so far.

Villa had already brought in Youri Tielemans on a free transfer from Leicester City and signed Pau Torres from Emery's old side Villarreal for approximately £35m - two major coups for the clubs - but they have since finalised a deal for the impressive Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Emery is assembling a mouthwatering squad ahead of next season, adding the quality and depth that will allow Villa to compete on multiple fronts next year. For the club's supporters it really is an exciting adventure that lies in wait.

Who are Aston Villa signing?

Given Villa's hierarchy have loosened the purse strings for Emery, more signings are likely to come this window. The slog of playing Thursdays and Sundays due to European commitments next season means rotation is key and the former Arsenal manager will be keen on reinforcing his squad further.

Despite Diaby's arrival, Villa are still being linked with several wingers this window, one of which is Rennes' Jeremy Doku. The Belgian attacker is still only 21-years-old but has already earned 14 caps for the national side, but does occupy a similar role to Diaby.

Similarly, Juventus' Federico Chiesa has been touted with a potential switch to the Premier League with Villa one of the clubs monitoring the Italian's situation. The 25-year-old occupies the left wing meaning he could co-exist with Diaby and the thought of both wingers providing service for Watkins next season is an exciting one.

Departures could help fund such moves, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Bertrand Traore potentially leaving Villa Park this summer as Emery moulds his squad ahead of an interesting campaign.