Aston Villa's ten-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came crashing to an end last weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes' goal was enough to secure all three points for the home side on the day and Unai Emery's men now have an opportunity to return to winning ways this afternoon as they travel away to play Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They are up against Julen Lopetegui's team after a 6-0 drubbing against Brighton and should be wary of a strong reaction from their opponents.

Keeping this in mind and the result against the Red Devils last time out, Emery may look to make some changes to his XI to keep the competition for places strong and avoid complacency.

Will Jhon Duran start against Wolves?

The Spanish head coach should start young forward Jhon Duran as the boss could unlock an exciting partnership with Ollie Watkins at the top end of the pitch.

Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia lined up behind the England international last time out and both struggled - recording Sofascore ratings of 5.9 and 6.5 respectively.

The latter has one goal contribution in his last five starts and his lack of involvement in the final third indicates that it could be time to give another player the opportunity to prove their worth in that position behind the number nine.

This could open up the door for a change in the set-up behind Watkins and Emery must finally unlock the rarely-seen Duran, who is yet to start a match in the division, ahead of Buendia.

The Colombian international, who was once hailed as "powerful" and an "aerial threat" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has not had the chance to showcase his ability at Villa yet, due to being restricted to substitute appearances, but impressed in the MLS for Chicago Fire last year.

Duran scored eight times and provided three assists in 14 starts, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.91, in the division in 2022 and these statistics show that the potential is there for the forward to make a big impact in the final third.

The teenager, albeit in another country, has shown that he has the quality to score and assist goals in a professional environment in spite of his young age and the marksman could provide Watkins, who has scored 14 top-flight goals this term, with the support that Buendia has been unable to in recent weeks.

Now, imagine the £18m gem and the Englishman lining up against Wolves this afternoon and causing their troubled defence constant problems with their goalscoring threat.