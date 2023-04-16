Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly very interested in a reunion with Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

What’s the latest Villa news on Emery and Chukwueze?

Chukwueze has been in fine form for Villarreal this season, contributing to an impressive 24 goals in 40 appearances. The 23-year-old began the campaign working under Emery, and in total, has made 94 appearances under the Spaniard, more than any other manager, contributing to 29 goals.

The Nigeria international, primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or in an attacking midfield role, appears to be on Villa’s wishlist heading into the summer, with NSWE set to back Emery with a ‘huge’ budget.

One Spanish outlet shared a story regarding Chukwueze in the last 48 hours, with his two goals against Real Madrid earlier this month causing a media stir.

The report states that Villa are one of the most interested teams when it comes to the forward, with Emery 'very interested' in securing a transfer for Chukwueze after working with him previously. They add how Emery knows the player's 'abilities yet to be developed - his pace, dribbling ability and versatility on the wings', with Chukwueze considered one of the most promising young talents in African football.

Should Villa sign Chukwueze?

Chukwueze reportedly has a €100m release clause in his deal, although his current contract is set to expire in 2024, something which Villa could look to take advantage of over the coming months.

Emery knows all about Chukwueze, and his quality and versatility in the final third could see him become a shrewd signing in the Midlands, with the manager looking to add more goals to the side heading into his first full season.

Labelled a “wonderful player” and a “game-changer” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Chukwueze has caught the eye for Villarreal this season.

As per WhoScored, Chukwueze has registered more assists and attempted more dribbles than any player, while also ranking highly for key passes per 90. His average match rating is also higher than the majority of the Villa squad aside from star striker Ollie Watkins, and who knows, the pair could soon be teammates, should Emery get his wish over the coming months.