Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is ready to raid the transfer market for a 'top level' striker this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aston Villa?

Aston Villa have been linked with several forward players as the forthcoming transfer window draws closer, as they look to complement the example set by Ollie Watkins in 2022/23, who bagged 16 goals and six assists from 40 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres are both on the radar at Villa Park. Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is said to be another target in the left-back area.

According to The Mirror, the Villans have also 'registered an interest' in Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Hwang Hee-chan; however, they face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Roma for his signature.

Real Madrid man Marco Asensio has been mooted with a high-profile switch to Villa Park. Emery is eyeing some 'ambitious' summer arrivals and the 27-year-old could join on a free transfer due to his contract being set to expire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones believes that bringing in a striker will be a top priority for Emery at Villa Park in the off-season.

Jones said: "Aston Villa can't just rely on Ollie Watkins. He's gone dry over the last five or six games before scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion. For where Emery wants to get to, he can't really afford for that to happen throughout the course of next season.

"We know that definitely a number nine is on his wish list and I do expect him to bring in a top level striker."

Do Aston Villa need to bring in another striker?

It would be wise for Aston Villa to add to their forward line as they will face the exciting burden of juggling domestic and European football next term, having secured Europa Conference League qualification on the final day of the Premier League season.

Of course, Watkins has been in free-scoring form for the Villans this season; however, there isn't much in the way of natural number nines beyond him at the club.

Jhon Duran is on the books at Villa Park, though has yet to register his first strike for the West Midlands outfit from 12 appearances and has been billed as 'one for the future' by journalist Pete O'Rourke in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Aston Villa will have aspirations of going one better next campaign and competing higher up the table, which will likely be achieved by conducting some savvy business in the transfer market under Emery.