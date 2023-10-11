Aston Villa boss Unai Emery looks to be plotting his next move in the transfer market after reportedly already submitting an offer for a talented midfielder, according to reports.

Are Aston Villa in the title race?

In a surprising claim, speaking to Premier League Productions via Birmingham Live, pundit Michael Owen has claimed that Aston Villa are in the conversation regarding the English top-flight title race.

Owen stated to the outlet: "Spurs have been one of the stories of the season so far. I love the way they play. It has given everybody, Liverpool, Spurs, Aston Villa are up there now as well, it has given everybody a little bit of lift to say 'okay, this could be a little open now. Newcastle United are another team."

He then added: "So, it’s open. The Premier League is open after results like that. But it’s a marathon, not a sprint, as we know. Manchester City always get better and better throughout the season. But, at the moment, it’s looking really open."

In a recent Aston Villa transfer update, it has been reported that the Villans are keen to bring in Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna in January after nearly landing the Argentina international in the summer. It is believed that Sevilla would be open to selling Acuna for the right price; nevertheless, no fee has been specified as a potential benchmark to enact any deal.

Aston Villa are currently on international duty and will return to competitive action at home against West Ham United on the 22nd of October, which will present a chance for the Villans to continue their bright start to the campaign and build on their current position of fifth in the Premier League table.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Aston Villa transfer news - Dani Ceballos

According to one Aston Villa transfer update from Spain, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is a target for the Villans and they have reportedly even received an offer for his services from the Premier League outfit.

The report states that Aston Villa would be willing to pay up to €30 million (£25.8 million) for the Spain international, who has seen his playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu significantly diminish since he renewed his contract at the Spanish giants in the summer.

Over the course of his time in Madrid, Ceballos has managed to conjure up 124 appearances in all competitions, registering six goals and 12 assists and has two Champions League crowns and one La Liga triumph to his name (Ceballos' statistics - Transfermarkt).

Once labelled "untouchable" by Carlo Ancelotti, Ceballos has excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of successful take-ons, averaging around 2.44 per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, according to FBRef.

Possessing previous experience of English football from his loan spell at Arsenal, where he worked under Aston Villa boss Emery, Ceballos could add some composure and familiarity in the engine room for his former boss at Villa Park.