Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could look to weaponise his knowledge of the Spanish market to secure further signings at Villa Park this summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

How has Aston Villa's transfer window gone so far?

Aston Villa have made some excellent additions in the summer transfer window after managing to bring in the services of Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Youri Tielemans, as per Transfermarkt.

Marvelous Nakamba, Wesley Moraes, Morgan Sanson and Viljami Sinisalo have all departed the club either on loan or permanently while Ashley Young and Jed Steer left Villa Park upon the expiration of their contracts at the end of last term.

Villans boss Emery spoke excitedly about his ideals for the new season in an interview cited by The Daily Mail, stating: "I am very excited with this phase we are going to have this year. 'Now is the moment to try to build, to create a small family between us and big commitment with every player."

Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, otherwise known as 'Monchi', was appointed as Aston Villa's new President of Football Operations last month and has been tasked with navigating 'football matters' at Villa Park, which will enable him some degree of a say on potential incomings at the club moving forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano thinks that Aston Villa could 'explore some possibilities' in the Spanish market between now and the close of play in the window.

Romano stated: “I think they will move on other targets, for example, full-backs. I will keep an eye there for Aston Villa because they're exploring some possibilities in Spain.

“And then we will see, but for sure, Villa are very satisfied with the work they've done in the market.”

Who have Aston Villa been linked with in recent times with Spanish connections?

In keeping with the Spanish connection referenced by Romano, Football Insider claim that 27-year-old Spain international Adama Traore is being courted by Aston Villa in what would be a surprise transfer pursuit.

Traore is believed to be on a shortlist of attacking targets alongside several other options as Emery looks to add some pace in the final third heading into the new campaign.

One report in Spain has indicated that Aston Villa 'continue to push on the offensive side' to try and land Barcelona forward Ferran Torres; nevertheless, any prospective agreement would be difficult to reach with the former Manchester City star, who isn't keen to leave his current employers this summer.

Barcelona are unlikely to make a decision on the future of Torres until the future of Ousmane Dembele is solved amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain in his services.

Mundo Deportivo via TEAMtalk state that Aston Villa could financially outmuscle competitors Sevilla, Almeria and Real Betis in the race to sign Levante full-back Marc Pubill, who is expected to join a bigger club this window.

Levante find themselves in financial trouble and would be willing to sell the 20-year-old and Aston Villa President of Football Operations Monchi has identified Pubill as someone who could make an impact at Villa Park.