Aston Villa potentially adding a striker is definitely an area of 'interest' as Unai Emery looks to beef up his options in the final third, according to Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

Which strikers have Aston Villa been linked with this window?

Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness claim that Aston Villa could hijack Serie A side Genoa in their attempts to sign Italy international Marco Retegui, who is on loan at Tigre from Boca Juniors.

The report states that the Villans, alongside other Premier League clubs have been 'exerting a disruptive action' to try and steal the 24-year-old from under the noses of Genoa, with their hopes of landing the San Fernando-born star hanging in the balance.

Earlier this month, one Spanish outlet speculated that Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is not part of Xavi's plans at the La Liga giants this campaign and Aston Villa are believed to be hot on his tail.

Nevertheless, La Blaugrana are expected to ask for €35 million to let the Spain international depart this summer, which is not a fee Aston Villa are willing to fork out for his services.

Aston Villa boss Emery may have to enter the market to buy a new frontman if Ollie Watkins leaves Villa Park. Journalist Simon Phillips has indicated on his Substack that Chelsea are keen to offer the 27-year-old a route to the capital; however, any deal to land the Torquay-born striker may prove difficult.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express reporter Taylor expects movement regarding incomings and outgoings at Aston Villa and believes that adding a striker will be high on Emery's priority list.

Taylor stated: “Yeah I don't see Aston Villa slowing down anytime soon, although they have spent a fair bit of money now. I think it's going to be a few outgoings, which will probably create a few gaps in the squad.

“A striker is definitely one that's of interest, but I do struggle to sort of see if they want a striker that's going to be an upgrade on Ollie Watkins, that's going to be a big fee. So, I don't really see that happening."

Who else could Aston Villa look to bring in?

Aston Villa boss Emery will hope to add some additional quality to his squad this summer to follow the high-profile additions of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans, as per Transfermarkt.

Free agent midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the Villans' radar, though they will face stiff competition from Brentford and clubs in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United States, according to Sky Sports.

Viola News via TEAMtalk report that Aston Villa are in contention to sign Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who is also garnering attention from Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is also wanted by Aston Villa and a central defence is a key area that Spanish coach Emery would like to strengthen at Villa Park, according to The Guardian.

Deportes COPE Valencia have claimed on Twitter X that Aston Villa are in discussions over a move for Levante full-back Marc Pubill and could submit a formal offer for the 20-year-old.