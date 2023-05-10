Aston Villa may turn to La Liga to do transfer deals this summer due to Matheu Alemany's prospective appointment and will also look elsewhere for potential additions, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aston Villa?

As per Football Insider, Aston Villa are keen on making a move for Barcelona winger Ferran Torres this summer and are aware that the Catalan giants could be forced into selling the 23-year-old to raise funds.

The report states that Emery is a 'big admirer' of the Spaniard and is keen to bring him to Villa Park as part of his vision for the club in the coming years.

Birmingham Live recently revealed that Barcelona football director Alemany looks set to pitch up at Aston Villa in the off-season, which could help to boost their chances of signing players from Spain even further.

In his recruitment career, the 60-year-old has worked with the likes of Mallorca, Valencia and La Blaugrana and now he seems certain to embark on a stint in the West Midlands at Villa Park.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Aston Villa will use Alemany to scope out potential deals in his native country and elsewhere around Europe.

Jones told FFC: "I think that he'll have a better understanding of that and will know situations that have been looked at, say at Barcelona, that Aston Villa could also look to take advantage of, but his contacts stretch beyond Spain as well. I don't think it will be restricted in that sense."

What other players have Aston Villa looked at signing this summer?

Interest in potential new arrivals this summer has been high from Aston Villa recently as they prepare themselves for a busy period of transfer activity.

Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could be a target for Aston Villa in the engine room, as per Caught Offside, potentially reuniting boss Emery with the 24-year-old who he previously worked with when in charge of Arsenal.

Football Insider also claim that Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is on the radar at Villa Park and could be brought in on a free transfer to supplement Emery's forward line.

The Telegraph report that Aston Villa could also enact an ambitious swoop for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, showing that they mean business in the upcoming window.

One thing is for certain, it is an exciting time to be an Aston Villa fan and it will be interesting to see who the Villans can capture in the off-season to bolster their squad for 2023/24.