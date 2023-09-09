Aston Villa boss Unai Emery may have a problem on his hands after one of his new summer signings took to the media to deliver a fairly strong assessment of his perceived lack of game time at Villa Park, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Aston Villa?

As per Aston Villa's official account on social media platform X, Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho has completed a season-long loan move to Qatari side Al Duhail.

The Villans are in an intriguing period and sit tenth in the Premier League table, having taken six points from a possible 12 available so far; however, they also happen to have conceded the joint-second most goals in the division, tied with Luton Town.

Journalist Dean Jones has indicated GIVEMESPORT that in the midst of Aston Villa's defensive woes, new signing Pau Torres has struggled to get to grips with life in English football so far, as he stated: "I think Pau Torres has definitely struggled a bit with the transition into the Premier League, which is really interesting because one of the reasons that a few of the bigger clubs sat off Pau Torres in the end was because there were reservations around his physicality and adaptation to the Premier League, and how long it might take."

Among others, Emiliano Martinez, Jhon Duran, Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara and Viljami Sinisalo are all currently on international duty and all managed to help inspire their respective nations to victories during the break from club football.

What has Youri Tielemans said about Unai Emery?

Earlier in the summer, Youri Tielemans arrived at Aston Villa on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at now-Sky Bet Championship side Leicester City.

Nevertheless, he looks to have grown disenfranchised with life in the West Midlands and has spoken about his struggles in a bizarre fashion to Belgian outlet DH, cited via Sport Witness.

The Belgium international said: “The situation is not pleasant. I told the manager that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with the two midfielders from last season. He told me that soon, there will be a succession of games and I’ll get more playing time. I know that answer doesn’t get me anywhere, but what should I do? As soon as I get the opportunity, I want to take it. So far, I’ve started once, in the Conference League.”

Will Tielemans get opportunities to shine at Villa?

It seems likely that Tielemans will get a run in the Aston Villa side at some point; however, it does seem a little strange that he would be willing to go public with his grievances over game time this early into his career at Villa Park.

Overall, the 26-year-old has made six appearances in total for the Villans since joining, with his only start arriving in their 3-0 victory over Hibernian in the Europa Conference League, as per Transfermarkt.

Tielemans has been neat and tidy in possession across his four Premier League appearances for Aston Villa so far, maintaining a pass success rate of 92.2%, according to WhoScored.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how Emery will react to his comments and whether they will have altered his future plans for the Belgian midfielder at the club.