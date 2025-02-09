Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup this Sunday, as Unai Emery and Ange Postecoglou look to lift their first piece of silverware in England.

A place in the last 16 of the competition is on offer, with both clubs ready to put the Premier League to one side as they aim to reach Wembley come May.

Spurs will be looking to bounce back after EFL Cup disappointment against Liverpool last time out, whereas Villa suffered a league defeat to rivals Wolves in their last fixture.

Aston Villa v Tottenham team news

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres, Matty Cash and Ross Barkley were all out injured for Villa in the defeat to Wolves, whereas Ollie Watkins was also replaced at half-time with a muscle problem.

All five won't be available on Sunday afternoon against Spurs, whereas new signing Axel Disasi is cup tied. Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio could make their debuts, though.

Tottenham

Spurs' injury crisis has seen Radu Dragusin, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Guglielmo Vicario all missing.

Richarlison can now seemingly be added to the list after being forced off against Liverpool on Thursday, with Postecoglou saying: "It looks like his calf. It didn't look too good after the game, so probably one to add to the list."

Where to watch Aston Villa v Tottenham on TV

Aston Villa vs Tottenham is scheduled for Sunday 9 February with a kick-off time of 5:35pm (GMT).

It will be broadcast live on BBC One to viewers in the UK and Premier Sports for those in the Republic of Ireland. Those in the UK can also stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

Aston Villa v Tottenham referee and is there VAR?

Even though this is a meeting being played by two Premier League clubs, there will be no VAR for the fourth-round tie, with the FA deciding to introduce Video Assistant Referees from the fifth round onwards.

The referee assigned by the FA for the match is Anthony Taylor, with assistant referees Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn and fourth official Simon Hooper. Taylor has officiated 47 Spurs matches and 31 Villa games.

Anthony Taylor record Aston Villa Tottenham Games 31 47 Record W13, D6, L12 25W, 6D, 16L Cards received 62 Yellow, 4 Red 80 Yellow, 3 Red Cards to opponents 68 Yellow, 5 Red 87 Yellow, 5 Red Penalties for/against 6/1 4/11

Aston Villa v Tottenham form

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been going through a tricky period of late, winning just one of their last five fixtures in all competitions.

Morgan Rogers’ hat-trick against Celtic was enough for Villa to seal a top 8 finish in the Champions League, however, Emery’s side have dropped seven points from their last three Premier League games, including a defeat to Wolves last time out.

Aston Villa's last five results (all competitions) Date Opponent Competition Result Sat 1st Feb Wolves (a) Premier League L 2-0 Wed 29th Jan Celtic (h) Champions League W 4-2 Sun 26th Jan West Ham (h) Premier League D 1-1 Tue 21st Jan Monaco (a) Champions League L 1-0 Sat 18th Jan Arsenal (a) Premier League D 2-2

Tottenham