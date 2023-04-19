Aston Villa are looking to sign Charlton Athletic forward Miles Leaburn in a possible buy-to-loan move, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest transfer news on Villa and Leaburn?

Unai Emery is set to be backed with a “huge” summer budget ahead of his first full season in charge which could see the club’s transfer record smashed.

However, Villa are also still looking to bring in some of the best teenagers around after signing the likes of Kerr Smith and Rory Wilson last year, with Celtic's Aiden Borland possibly the next gem to arrive at Bodymoor Heath.

Another teenage target on the radar in the Midlands is Leaburn, who has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign in the first team at The Valley. The 19-year-old has contributed to 15 goals in 36 appearances this season, with Villa reportedly leading the chase for his services.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke provided a fresh transfer update out of Villa Park in the last 24 hours. He revealed that Villa, and by extension owners NSWE, are placing an emphasis on signing youngsters with “huge potential” and provided news on Leaburn.

O’Rourke stated that Villa are keen to sign Leaburn in a deal that could see the forward be loaned back to Charlton in the summer to continue his development at senior level.

Does the deal make sense?

Leaburn has certainly caught the eye of current Charlton boss Dean Holden in recent months, who has labelled the forward as “really exciting” with “huge potential”. He said:

“It proves he’s not just a goalscorer. His all-round game, as much as he’s got to learn, is solid. He is not just a fox-in-the-box, he’s not just someone who will run in behind and he’s not just a target man.

“All of those different parts of his game will improve because it is his first season in senior football. Why can’t he get to 12 or higher than that? He is such a great lad to work with – he wants to improve. He doesn’t for one second think he is the finished article, which is really exciting. Huge potential.”

Leaburn, who stands at a towering 6 foot 5, appears to be a potential star in the making, so securing his services could be a smart piece of business in the long run.

However, in the short term, allowing him to continue playing senior football in League One with The Addicks seems to make sense for all involved. Villa could be securing another gem, Charlton would be receiving a fee and his services on a temporary basis and Leaburn could carry on playing, potentially making everyone happy.