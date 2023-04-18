Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on a move for Manchester City star Kyle Walker.

What’s the latest transfer news on Villa and Walker?

Walker, primarily a right-back who can also turn out as a centre-back if required, will turn 33 in May and is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2024.

The England international, hailed as “fantastic” by Pep Guardiola, has made 240 appearances for City, 25 of which have come this season. Walker has seemingly fallen out of favour in recent months, though, starting just one Champions League game and 15 of City's 30 Premier League fixtures. He has won 11 major honours with City, but it looks as if a summer exit could be on the cards, with Villa Park seemingly a possible destination.

Football Insider reporter Wane Veysey shared an Aston Villa transfer story in the last 48 hours, claiming the club are ready to back Unai Emery, with the manager looking to bring in a right-back.

Walker is thought to be on Villa’s radar, with Emery believing he could slot straight into the club’s starting XI after falling out of favour under Guardiola.

Could a move to Villa Park make sense?

Matty Cash and Ashley Young are Villa’s current right-back options, with the latter of the two out of contract at the end of the season. Therefore, you can see why Emery would want to bolster his right-back ranks, with Walker previously turning out for Villa in the early stages of his career, making 18 appearances for the club and contributing to five goals during the 2010/11 season.

The £175,000-a-week defender has gone on to gain plenty of experience at the highest level for club and country and has come in for praise from Kylian Mbappe, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward labelling the full-back as a “tank once he hits his speed”.

Walker is on course to surpass 20 Premier League appearances for the eighth season in succession, and his versatility at the back, along with his speed and experience could make him a solid signing heading into Emery's first full season in charge.

Who knows, the club could be preparing for European football next season after their fine form in recent weeks, which again would mean that Villa could do with a larger squad, and with Villa seemingly having doubts about Cash, Walker could take over as the new first choice full-back in the latter stages of his career.