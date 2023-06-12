Aston Villa are interested in signing Napoli and Mexico winger Hirving Lozano during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh claim.

Who is Hirving Lozano?

The £97,000-a-week attacker is coming fresh off the back of a memorable season with Napoli, as they clinched Serie A title glory for the first time since way back in 1990.

That being said, Lozano struggled to be a regular part of their starting lineup week in, week out, as they dominated those around them, starting only 20 of his side's 38 league matches.

While that is still a relatively healthy tally - he also made 12 appearances off the substitutes' bench in the competition, and featured nine times in the Champions League - it could be that he wants to leave this summer, in order to be an undisputed regular elsewhere.

That's where Villa come into play, with the Midlands side eyeing up new signings ahead of a busy summer at the club, and the Napoli ace seemingly in the mix to join.

Could Villa snap up Lozano this summer?

According to Football Insider, Villa are "lining up a move" for the Mexican in the summer window, having "turned their attention" to him after already bringing in Youri Tielemans.

The report also states that Lozano "has been shortlisted as a top target by Villa’s recruitment team as they look to bring in at least one, and potentially two, attacking players who can slot into the first team".

This could be such an eye-catching signing by Villa this summer, with Lozano someone who has proven himself as a top-class wide man for a number of years now, scoring 17 goals in 64 caps for Mexico.

At 27, he has the nice blend of lots of experience but still years ahead of him at a high standard, and he once admitted he saw himself as a potential future Ballon d'Or winner, highlighting the talent he possesses. His current Napoli deal also expires next year, so they could decide that now is the right time to sell him.

Lozano could add an extra attacking spark to Villa's team, providing pace, direct running and end product - he chipped in with three goals and assists apiece in Serie A last season, despite not always starting - and it exactly players of this calibre who NSWE need to be stumping up the cash for, in order for the Villans to reach that next level.