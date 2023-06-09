Aston Villa are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams in the summer transfer window, according to reliable journalist Phil Hay.

Is Adams leaving Leeds this summer?

The Whites had a bitterly disappointing 2022/23 season, suffering relegation from the Premier League and eventually getting through three different managers - Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

For that reason, Leeds now face a summer exodus, with a number of their most important players unlikely to be wanting to play Championship football next term.

Someone who is an undoubted key man for them is Adams, who was a big miss through injury during the latter part of the campaign and will surely move on in the summer. It could be either a permanent or loan exit for the £57,000-a-week American, but either way, it would be a big surprise if he was at Elland Road in August.

With Villa no doubt on the lookout for some significant transfer business once the summer window opens, it looks as though they could be eyeing up the Leeds hero.

Could Villa make a move for Adams?

Writing on Twitter, The Athletic's Hay claimed that the Villans are showing an interest in signing Adams before the start of the new season, although they aren't alone:

"Forest one of the clubs sniffing around Tyler Adams. Aston Villa having a look too."

Adams could be a fantastic option for Villa to bring in during the summer, and he could potentially jump at the chance to play in Europe next season, which someone like Nottingham Forest can't offer him.

While Leeds may have gone down, the 36-cap USA international was an impressive performer for them, adding tenacity and class in midfield after arriving from RB Leipzig last year. He averaged an eye-catching 3.8 tackles per game in the Premier League in 2022/23, as well as 2.8 per match at the 2022 World Cup, and he also enjoyed a 90.2% pass completion rate in the latter, highlighting his quality in possession.

At 24, Adams would also be joining Villa at a perfect time, already possessing plenty of experience in the game, but still having so many years ahead of him. He has been lauded as "exceptionally bright" by Gary Lineker - high praise indeed - while Marsch labelled him "very important", and he could help take Unai Emery's midfield up another level next season and beyond in the coming years.