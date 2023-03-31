Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for AZ Alkmaar forward Vangelis Pavlidis.

What’s the latest on Villa and Pavlidis?

Unai Emery appears to be on the hunt for a new striker over the coming months, with Ashley Preece previously stating that ‘a new No.9 to partner Ollie Watkins is at the top of Villa's shopping list this summer’.

The club have been heavily linked with a move for former Villa Park loanee Tammy Abraham, however, Pavlidis also seems to be of interest.

Hailed as a "difference maker" in the media for his goal involvements this season, the 24-year-old is primarily a centre-forward but can also turn out as an attacking midfielder or left-winger. Valued at a career-high €12m by Transfermarkt, the Greece international has enjoyed a successful stint in the Netherlands, previously with Willem II.

Pavlidis, sponsored by Nike, netted 33 times for Willem II which resulted in a move to AZ Alkmaar back in 2021, and he has continued to reach double figures in front of goal in the Eredivisie, netting 40 times in 80 appearances for his current employers.

Jeunes Footeux provided an update regarding Pavlidis in the last 48 hours, where Villa were named. They said that the Villans and Premier League rivals are closely following the performances of the forward ahead of a potential move. The report cites a €25m (£22m) fee for Pavlidis, a figure which is within the reach of officials at both Villa Park and Elland Road.

Should Villa bring Pavlidis to the Midlands?

You can see why Emery is after a new forward ahead of his first season in charge, especially after parting ways with Danny Ings back in January.

Ollie Watkins has stepped up to the plate, enjoying a purple patch in front of goal in recent months, however, Villa have been outscored by nine of the 10 teams above them in the table.

Therefore, looking at a potential move for someone like Pavlidis could be a shrewd move, with the forward scoring 10 or more league goals in each of his last four seasons. He appears to be at the peak of his powers with his market valuation and would also provide an option out wide or in behind the striker, should Emery stick with Watkins as his main man in attack.

Adding proven quality in the final third would be a good move, and it looks as if Pavlidis could be the one to come in and rival Watkins and youngsters Jhon Duran and Cameron Archer next season.