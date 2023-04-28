Aston Villa signing Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker could take them to the 'next level' under Unai Emery, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kyle Walker?

As per Football Insider, Aston Villa are said to be keen on signing Walker from Manchester City this summer as Unai Emery eyes further reinforcements to bolster his squad.

The report states that the Villans' hierarchy are ready to back the Spaniard in the transfer market due to the impressive job he has done since taking over at Villa Park, with Walker believed to be 'firmly on the club’s radar' with the off-season approaching.

Aston Villa are not the only club interested in signing Walker. The Times have claimed that AC Milan are also keeping an eye on his situation after he fell out of favour under Citizens' boss Pep Guardiola.

Capology understands that the 32-year-old earns £160,000 per week at Manchester City and has one more year left until his deal expires in 2024.

Walker has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City this season, registering one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke thinks that Walker would be a high-profile signing for Villa and also believes that many clubs will be keen on trying to secure his services.

O'Rourke told FFC: "I think it would just show the progress the club are making under Unai Emery right now. They're in the market for types of players like Kyle Walker and he could be somebody who could maybe take Villa to that next level with his experience and his class as well.

'If he's surplus to requirements at Man City, I'm sure there'd be a number of clubs that would be willing to sign the England international."

Would Kyle Walker be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Walker has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt and would be a solid addition to the fold under Emery as the Villans continue to improve on the field.

Ashley Young is getting on in age while Matty Cash has struggled with injuries of late, indicating that Aston Villa may need to enter the market to bolster the right-back area this summer.

In the Premier League, the Sheffield-born full-back has successfully recovered the ball 86 times this term, demonstrating his ability to outpace his opponent and retrieve possession for his side regularly.

Moving forward, Aston Villa bringing Walker in from Manchester City could prove to be a savvy piece of business by the West Midlands-based outfit.