The 2024 summer transfer window has already been a very busy time for Aston Villa. Unai Emery has been looking to strengthen his side as they prepare for their first foray into the Champions League, since its rebrand from the European Cup in 1992. The Villans have already made several notable signings.

The most notable of their eight incomings so far was to bring Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana into the club from Everton. He cost the club £50m but reinforces a midfield that lost Douglas Luiz to Juventus, in a deal that saw Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea swap the Allianz Stadium for Villa Park.

Lots of their other incomings have been funded by the sale of Moussa Diaby to Al Ittihad, after just one season at the club. Former academy players Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene returned to the club on permanent deals, after departing just one season ago, to Sheffield United and Hull City, respectively.

The other incomings include Ross Barkley, who previously had a loan spell at the club and joined from Luton Town, Ian Maatsen who signed from Chelsea, having spent the second half of last season on loan at German giants Borussia Dortmund and Lewis Dobbin, who was brought in from Everton.

However, Villa are not thought to be done there. Recently, they have been linked with several new players, and rumours have intensified in the past few days about signing one Premier League striker who finished the season in fine form last campaign.

Aston Villa target Premier League striker

The player in question here is Crystal Palace and French striker John-Philippe Mateta. The Frenchman finished the 2023/24 season in sublime form under Austrian manager Oliver Glasner and has now been linked with a move away from the club in recent days.

According to a report from The Express, the VIllans 'have registered an interest' in signing Mateta from the Eagles this summer, as they look to bolster their striking options. The report from Gordon explains that Villa have made initial contact after having 'reached out to Mateta's camp' in order to sound out interest in a potential summer deal.

However, Villa will not be the only club vying for the Frenchman’s signature this summer. Gordon reports that two European giants, Spanish side Atleti, and Italian side Juve are 'also keeping tabs' on the centre-forward’s situation during the transfer window.

In terms of a price, it's previously been reported that a fee of around €30m (£25m) may be enough to tempt Palace into a sale. Mateta’s contract expires in 2026, meaning that the Eagles are not necessarily in a rush to sell, although they would make more money selling him this summer rather than in 2025 when he has 12 months left on his deal.

Why Mateta would be a good signing

Mateta’s form under Glasner at the back end of last term was phenomenal. The striker played 35 Premier League games last season and got himself on the scoresheet 16 times, grabbing an impressive five assists along the way.

However, from the minute the Austrian took charge at Selhurst Park, Mateta thrived. In 13 games under Glasner, he scored 13 goals, as well as registering one assist. He managed to score multiple goals in a game three times, which included a final day hattrick that ironically came against Villa.

It was exceptional form, and Mateta really proved why he joined the Premier League with such a high reputation.

Mateta game-by-game record under Glasner Opponent Goals Assists Burnley 1 0 Spurs 0 0 Luton 1 0 Nottingham Forest 1 0 Bournemouth 0 0 Man City 1 0 Liverpool 0 0 West Ham 2 0 Newcastle 2 0 Fulham 0 0 Man United 1 0 Wolves 1 0 Aston Villa 3 1 Total 13 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

The 27-year-old striker could serve as a replacement for Jhon Duran, who seems to be destined to depart the club this summer. The Columbian has been linked with a move away from Villa Park, and came close to joining Chelsea, although it seems the London Stadium and West Ham United is now his most likely destination - albeit with that deal having stalled.

Last season, Duran impressed in his fleeting minutes in the Premier League. He played 23 games and scored five goals, although he played just 462 minutes. That equates to just over five full 90-minute games, meaning he averaged one goal a game last season.

In terms of their statistical comparison on FBref, Mateta is able to create shots from seemingly nowhere, using his frame and the impressive way he reads the game to his advantage. He has excellent close control and this also helps him fashion chances from all kinds of scenarios. This is reflected in his 2.56 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, although Duran is not far behind, with 2.27 each game.

One thing to note is that both players far exceeded their expected goals last season. Mateta’s expected goals last season was 10.9xG, out of the 16 Premier League goals he scored, and Duran’s was down at just 2xG, from his five goals. This suggests that both are excellent finishers from tight angles, with Mateta’s goal against Manchester United a great example of that.

New York Times journalist Rory Smith believes that, under the tutelage of Glasner, Mateta “looks extraordinary, like original Ronaldo”, which is high praise to be compared to one of the all-time great strikers of football. Indeed, the form that Mateta showed last term was certainly something that the legendary Brazilian would have put up himself.

For just £25m, Mateta could be a superb acquisition for Villa. Assuming that Duran moves on this summer, there are few alternatives available for Emery’s side who possess as much quality as the Frenchman, and Villa could add a quality player to their squad to help them on their Champions League quest next season.