Aston Villa are willing to part ways with one of their highest earners for just £6m this summer, it has emerged, with one club readying a bid for his services.

An unlikely double from substitute Jhon Duran saw Aston Villa claw back an unlikely point against Liverpool on Monday night, pushing them ever closer to securing fourth spot in the Premier League and the Champions League football for next season that such a finish brings.

With two games left for Tottenham to play, Ange Postecoglou's side need to pick up two wins to catch Villa, and hope that the Midlands outfit slip up on the final day when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on a rejuvenated Crystal Palace.

Though Spurs face Sheffield United on the final day, their fate could already be sealed by then, with the Lilywhites taking on Manchester City in north London in a game that many Spurs fans want to lose, as a win would likely hand the Premier League title to bitter north London rivals Arsenal even if it would keep their Champions League dream alive.

But with fourth place now within touching distance for the Villains, attention has already turned to the summer transfer window. According to reports, they are looking to tie up a deal for free agent Mario Hermoso, who they are allegedly close to beating Serie A champions Inter Milan to.

Meanwhile, they have also been linked with a move for Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena, who is a rumoured target for Barcelona too and who has a release clause set at £51m in his contract with the Yellow Submarine.

To balance the incoming, several players may have to leave, and now Villa and NSWE have named their price for one of their highest earners.

Aston Villa want just £6m for Coutinho

Now, it has emerged that one of Aston Villa's highest earners has been made available for just £6m this summer, in the shape of Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, on £135,000-a-week.

Regarded as something of a coup when he arrived at Villa Park, the 31-year-old appeared just twice this season before joining Qatari side Al-Duhail FC, where he has scored six goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Under contract at Aston Villa until 2026, it seems clear that he has no place at the club under Unai Emery, and reports abroad, relayed by Sport Witness, claim that he is free to leave this summer, provided any interested party can stump up around £6m.

Aston Villa's highest earners Players Wages (per week) Boubacar Kamara £150,000 Clement Lenglet £150,000 Youri Tielemans £150,000 Philippe Coutinho £135,000 Moussa Diaby £130,000 Ollie Watkins £130,000

That comes amid rumours that Brazilian outfit Vasco de Gama have an offer "ready" to send to Aston Villa, which would consist of a loan move with an obligation to buy the player the following season.

It is added that "Coutinho is interested in returning to Vasco" and that the Brazilian side would even help set up a fashion brand partnership and continue to aid the player's charity in Rio, though he would have to take a pay cut to make the move happen.

Any move could see Villa save around £20m (wages across the course of his contract plus his transfer fee), which could be a major boost amid ongoing financial fair play concerns.