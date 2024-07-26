Aston Villa’s successful 2023/24 campaign was one of their most memorable in recent seasons. In their history, they have only finished higher than last season’s fourth place on six occasions, with only one of those coming in the Premier League era, in 1992/93 to be exact. The 1995/96 campaign was the only other time in the competition’s history they finished in the top four.

Last season, the Villans’ 68 points were enough to see them finish above Tottenham Hotspur and clinch the final Champions League spot. Unai Emery’s side finished two points ahead of the Lilywhites and had a better goal difference, meaning their spot amongst Europe’s elite was just about secure.

Their impressive campaign was largely thanks to Ollie Watkins. The England striker took home the Premier League’s playmaker award for his 13 assists, and he also scored 19 goals in 37 games in the top flight last season.

Villa have already made eight summer signings to help strengthen their squad for next season and become an established Champions League club. However, they have recently been linked with another player who could join the club and become a catalyst for success at Villa Park next season.

Villa target Bundesliga winger

The player in question here is Borussia Dortmund and Germany winger Karim Adeyemi. The 22-year-old has impressed at Signal Iduna Park in recent months and could depart the club this summer, with interest from elsewhere in Europe beginning to pick up.

According to a report from Simon Jones, a journalist for the Daily Mail, Villa are one of the sides who are interested in adding the exciting attacker to their squad. Jones explains the Villans are 'monitoring developments' on the winger’s future at the German giants this summer.

However, the Villans might not be the only side interested in signing the winger this summer. Jones notes that Premier League rivals Chelsea, and Italian giants Juventus, are also interested in acquiring his services. However, Adeyemi wants to play Champions League football next season, which immediately rules out the Blues.

In terms of a price, Dortmund are open to selling the winger for a fee of around £35m. That is a figure that is 'viewed as good value'. With that in mind, both Villa and Juventus, who are also interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, could look to do a deal at that price.

Why Adeyemi would be a good signing

The 2023/24 season was not quite as fruitful in terms of sheer goal and assist numbers as Adeyemi would no doubt have wanted. The young winger scored just five goals and registered two assists in 35 games in all competitions, which included three goals and an assist in the Bundesliga and two goals and one assist in the Champions League.

Should Villa get this signing over the line, it would have shades of their signing of Leon Bailey back in 2021. The Jamaican winger made the move to Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen for £25m, and although he took some time to settle into the club, has really found his feet under Emery. He scored ten goals and grabbed nine assists in 35 Premier League games last season.

The similarities between the two wingers are noticeable. Assuming Villa sign the 22-year-old this summer, he would join the club from a Bundesliga side, as the Jamaican did, and, like Bailey, favours his left foot.

Not only that, Adeyemi could be a perfect replacement for the recently departed Moussa Diaby. The Frenchman left Villa Park after one season at the club, joining Saudi side Al-Ittihad for a fee of around £50m.

Adeyemi and the former Villa winger have fairly similar profiles. They are both lightning-quick, direct wingers who love to drive at defenders. Last season, the Dortmund man clocked a higher speed than Diaby, a searing 36.3 km/h compared to the former Leverkusen winger’s top speed of 36.1 km/h, according to SpeedsDB.

With the ball at his feet, Adeyemi is fearless. He loves to run at defenders, using his burning pace to carry the ball past them. His stats on FBref also reflect this. Last season in the Bundesliga, the winger averaged 5.13 progressive carries and 2.66 carries into the penalty area per 90 minutes. These rank him in the top 12% and 5% of Bundesliga attacking midfielders and wingers respectively.

Adeyemi Bundesliga dribbling stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Number Progressive carries 5.13 Carries into final third 2.17 Carries into penalty area 2.66 Take-ons attempted 5.91 Take-ons successful 1.77 Stats from FBref

Football analyst Ben Mattinson described the winger as “unstoppable”, and it is clear to see why given his electric pace and confidence with the ball at his feet. Should he join Villa next season, they could add his deadly attacking threat to an already potent attack as they look to become an established Champions League side.