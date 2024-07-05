Aston Villa are battling with one of Europe's leading clubs for the signing of a 24-year-old who scored an incredible goal for his country this summer, according to a new transfer claim.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans continue to be linked with exciting transfer targets this summer, none more so than Spain international ace Nico Williams, who is currently catching the eye for his country. The 21-year-old scored a superb solo effort in their 4-1 win over Georgia in the last 16, and has been part of a devilish attack also featuring teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

As an alternative to the Athletic Bilbao star, Brajan Gruda has emerged as a reported option for Villa, with the 20-year-old an exciting young player in his own right, scoring four goals and registering three assists in the Bundesliga with Mainz last season.

Al-Ahli attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga has also been backed to become a Villa player in the summer window, as well as a potential replacement for Jacob Ramsey, who has been linked with a move away before the 2024/25 season gets underway. The young Spaniard made a name for himself at Celta Vigo before his move to Saudi Arabia, netting 11 times in 56 appearances and providing a creative spark.

It does appear as though the Villans are looking to bring in top young attacking talent currently, with teenage Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode also seen as a target for Unai Emery.

Aston Villa eyeing negotiations with 24 y/o ace

According to AS [via Sport Witness], Aston Villa and NSWE are battling with Barcelona for the signing of Uruguay international Maximiliano Araujo this summer. Nottingham Forest are also mentioned as potential suitors, with the two Premier League clubs hoping to "negotiate" in the near future.

The Villans have even made contact with the 24-year-old over a switch to the Midlands, but Barca still appear to be the favourites to get their man, seeing him as an alternative option to Williams, like Emery's side.

There may not be a huge amount known about Araujo to Villa supporters, considering he is currently plying his trade at Mexican side Deportivo Toluca rather than somewhere in Europe, but he is a proven international footballer whose best years may still be ahead of him.

Capable of playing all the way up the left flank, he is enjoying an excellent Copa America campaign with Uruguay, scoring twice and assisting once in the competition, and his goal against Panama last month was a stunning strike, outlining his quality. He now has 11 caps for his country, and that number should only rise in the coming years, considering what a key man he is proving to be currently.

Araujo's versatility is something that could really appeal to Emery, too, with the Uruguayan ace capable of shining left-back, left midfield or in an even more attacking wide role, giving Villa even more depth as they look to tackle life in the Champions League for the first time.