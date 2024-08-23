Over the course of the Premier League era, Aston Villa have had some enterprising centre-forwards, who have scored some crucial goals for the Midlands outfit. The Villans recently recorded their joint second-highest finish in Premier League history, bettered only by 1992/93 season, when they finished second behind Manchester United. In that time, they have had some excellent centre-forwards.

Indeed, one of those players was the reason for the Villans' fourth place finish last campaign. Ollie Watkins was absolutely superb under Unai Emery last season, scoring 19 goals and grabbing 13 assists in the top flight. He now has 70 goals and 26 assists in 170 games for Villa.

Going back a few more years, another of their legendary centre-forwards is Gabby Agbonlahor, who scored 86 goals and grabbed 54 assists in 391 games in Claret and Blue. Iconic former Man United centre-forward Dwight Yorke also had a spell at Villa Park before moving to Old Trafford, scoring 85 goals in 262 games.

With the transfer window still open for another week, they have been linked with another striker in the remaining days. The Villans would no doubt hope this player can add quality and goals up front, and potentially become another of their iconic strikers.

Villa target La Liga striker

The player in question here is Atletico Madrid and Spain youth international striker Samu Omorodion. The 20-year-old has had a busy summer having been linked with a move away from the Civitas Metropolitano, although that is not something that has materialised.

According to a report from Spain, the Villans are believed to be ‘willing to pay’ the money which would see the 20-year-old make the move from Madrid to the Midlands and Villa Park. The report suggests he is someone who is ‘liked by Monchi and Unai Emery’, the crucial figures to impress ahead of a potential move.

In terms of that price, Atleti are believed to want around £30m to sell the striker this summer, who came very close to joining Chelsea. However, that move fell through, and the Blues ended up signing Joao Felix instead, with Conor Gallagher going the other way.

Why Omorodion would be a good signing

It was a very impressive campaign for the 20-year-old centre-forward, who was an Olympic champion with Spain at Paris 2024. He was on fire in La Liga last season, playing 35 games and getting himself nine goals as well as one assist.

Indeed, Omorodion, in his debut La Liga campaign, was the top scorer for Alaves, with eight goals, having also scored one for Granada before his move. However, it is worth noting that the Atleti striker did not score a league goal after the 10th of February when he got on the scoresheet against Villarreal.

Should Villa bring the Olympic champion to the club this summer, it could provide them with the chance to move Jhon Duran on. The 20-year-old Columbian has been embroiled in transfer controversy this summer after moves to Chelsea and West Ham fell through before he scored against the Hammers at the London Stadium last Saturday.

Last term, he struggled for regular minutes at Villa Park. The young powerhouse played just 462 minutes in the top flight last term, scoring five goals in that time. Those minutes equated to just over five full 90-minute games.

However, he had an astounding record, averaging 0.94 goals every game, as per FBref. Already, he has scored once in just 28 minutes in the Premier League this season. He is certainly a player who has a big impact in a short space of time.

Duran goalscoring stats PL 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Number PL Rank Goals 0.94 5th Goals per shot 0.25 =5th Goals per shot on target 0.71 =2nd Stats from FBref

Given the fact that Duran’s future has been up in the air this summer, and Omordion, who is a “beast” according to football analyst Antonio Mango, can find the back of the net thanks to elite penalty box movement, it could be a smart move.

For a fee of around just £30m, Villa could strengthen up front and bring in a striker whom they can build their side around ahead of an exciting campaign at Villa Park, as they return to the Champions League.