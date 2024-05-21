Aston Villa could be one of the most active sides this summer and have already turned their eye to a potential superstar who could arrive at Villa Park if Unai Emery and Monchi get their way.

Aston Villa closing in on Barkley

The Premier League season may have only just come to a conclusion, but Aston Villa are already busy in the transfer market. After clinching Champions League football next season, a first since the 1980s, they are keen to strengthen their squad accordingly ahead of a push on several fronts next season.

They cannot afford to stand still given the sides around them will likely strengthen, and as a result they have waited less than 48 hours to close in on their first summer signing in the shape of one-time Villa loanee Ross Barkley.

As per The Guardian, Emery's side are "closing in" on the Luton Town midfielder, who, for his part, is keen to remain in the Premier League following his side's relegation from the top flight.

The Englishman, who is said to be available for a "modest fee", revealed that he felt he had another three years of top-flight ability left, something that the Villans are willing to gamble on.

"I want to play in the Premier League. I want to play in Europe again. I feel like the next three years maybe I'll still be in my prime."

But from a savvy signing to a pricey one, Villa are now turning their attentions to a potential superstar.

One in, one out at centre-back

Now, the focus turns to the heart of defence, and it emerged on Monday that Aston Villa have placed Diego Carlos on the transfer list as they look to rejuvenate their backline, with the Brazilian having failed to have the desired impact in the midlands in the two injury-plagued years since his arrival from Sevilla.

In his place, Sport claim that the Villans are eyeing up an audacious move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, with Emery and Sporting director Monchi in 'love' with the Uruguayan. In act, the pair have already held a 'relaxed, informal talk' with Barcelona over a potential transfer.

How Araujo compares to Villa's current options Ronald Araujo Diego Carlos Clement Lenglet Pau Torres Appearances (23/24) 25 27 14 29 Tackles and interceptions per 90 1.76 1.98 1.56 1.57 Blocks per 90 0.9 1.19 1.48 1.02 Pass accuracy 88.8% 88.4% 89.5% 87.4% Fouls per 90 1.13 1.29 0.23 0.66

Barcelona remain in financial difficulties and there has been speculation that Araujo could depart this summer in an attempt to alleviate them, with Manchester United previously having been linked to the Uruguayan, who is approaching the final two years of his £115,000 a week deal at Camp Nou.

And the outlet claims Villa promised to turn their attention to signing him should they secure Champions League football, something they have now done.

Xavi will be unwilling to let the 25-year-old leave, having hailed him as "spectacular" previously.

“I’m very happy to have Ronald on the team. He has such a great personality. He celebrates everything and to have that type of profile as a defender, to be so engaged with the team, and celebrate everything is hard to find. We welcome him with open arms because it’s spectacular to see him train, he’s so positive, he has an excellent character and that’s fundamental to us.”

Any deal will come after Carlos has departed Villa, it is added, and will have to happen for far less than the €80m demanded by Barcelona. But, as the report suggests, it is certainly one to watch.