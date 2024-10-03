Aston Villa just played their first home game in the Champions League, and fans were not left disappointed, managing to beat Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich side 1-0.

There were some top-level performances from many Villa players, with Emiliano Martínez making seven saves, Pau Torres getting an assist, and Jaden Philogene winning 8/13 ground duels on a rare start for the summer arrival.

But it was super-sub Jhon Duran yet again, who won the game for the Villans, scoring an unbelievable strike from outside the box, now making it six goals in nine games, whilst only playing 297 minutes of football.

Villa have now won both of their Champions League games played, with Unai Emery’s side set to face Bologna next. But has Duran earned a start in the UCL next time out?

Jhon Duran's performances this season

Duran entered the fray with 20 minutes to go against Bayern Munich, with the game 0-0. It only took the Colombian 13 touches to have his impact, winning 2/2 ground duels, 4/6 aerial duels, and scoring with his only shot.

This is a similar trend to the outings we have seen from Duran so far this campaign, coming from the bench to score against West Ham, Leicester, Everton and Wolves so far, outscoring fellow striker Ollie Watkins in fewer minutes.

When you look at the numbers the Colombian has put up from the bench this season, you can see the impact he has on proceedings. Against Wolves, he came on with 28 minutes to go, had 15 touches, won 3/7 ground duels, took two shots and scored a goal.

Against Everton he came on with 21 minutes remainingo, having 12 touches, winning his one and only aerial duel, taking three shots and scoring a goal. Then, against Leicester, he came on with 29 minutes left, had 16 touches, won 75% of his aerial duels, took two shots and scored a goal.

These numbers help to back up what we see when watching Duran, and analysing him as a player. He doesn't need many touches to impact a game, will work hard and win his duels both ground and aerial, whether he has 90 minutes or 20 minutes, he will provide shot volume, and with his deadly ball striking, often convert those shots into goals.

The 20-year-old has an extremely fast shot release, very instinctive and natural movement in the box, and can generate power in his leap to win aerial duels. He is made for the Premier League both physically and mentally, and we are watching an elite striker in the making.

Interestingly, they ignored one of Europe#s best forwards to acquire him.

Jonathan David was wanted instead of Duran

Back in January 2023, the same window Duran was signed from Chicago Fire for around £14.75m, Villa were linked with a big move for Lille striker, Jonathan David, with the French side reportedly looking for around £44m for the Canadian forward.

Described by journalist Tony Marinaro as "one of the best strikers in the world," David's record speaks for itself, scoring 92 goals in 195 games for Lille, also providing 20 assists, and totalling 14,631 minutes played.

The 24-year-old has got off to a fast start this campaign too, making 12 appearances so far, scoring eight goals and providing two assists, even finding the net from the penalty spot against Real Madrid this week.

David is well known for his sharp shooting and instinctive finishing in front of goal, much like Duran has been praised for early in his career.

One that got away The transfers that nearly happened but never did. This article is part of Football FanCast's One That Got Away series.

David has outscored his xG in every season he's played so far, sometimes only by 0.01 per 90, but the point is that the Canadian is clinical in front of goal, and will often score the goals he's expected to, meaning if the team are generating chances, he is most likely putting them away.

David vs Duran: 2024/25 season so far Stats (per 90 mins) David Duran Goals 1.03 1.76 xG 0.71 0.92 Progressive Carries 1.38 0.42 Progressive Passes 2.24 1.67 Shots Total 2.41 5.88 Shots on Target 1.55 2.35 G-xG +0.33 +1.17 Key Passes 0.69 0.42 Shot-Creating Actions 1.90 2.08 Touches (Att Pen) 6.38 7.08 Aerials Won 0.52 5.00 Stats taken from FBref

As you can see from the metrics to start this season, David is having a brilliant season, scoring above 1.00 per 90, generating 0.71 xG, and outscoring his xG by +0.33. This only amplifies the freakish levels shown by Duran so far.

Scoring 1.76 goals per 90, generating nearly 1.00 xG per 90 (0.92), and outscoring his xG by +1.17, all of this, whilst taking 5.88 shots and getting 2.35 shots on target per 90, really highlighting his shot volume and confidence.

The Lillle centre-forward offers slightly more in all round play currently though, having better progression numbers in both carrying and passing metrics. He also makes more key passes per 90 (0.69), and this is largely down to his new role over the past year.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

In the last 12 months, we have seen the Canada international playing as more of a complete forward, running the channels, dropping into little pockets of space that a number ten would usually occupy, and linking play to combine with his team. This has seen an improvement in his progression and creation numbers.

If you were to compare David to any Villa striker, he would probably be closer to Watkins in style, as Duran offers more aerial presence with his 6 foot 1, powerful frame, and looks to bully defenders, stiff-arming the opposition to roll his man, and initiating contact to create separation.

Watkins and David being more slight in their build, look to create separation with their speed and clever movement, dropping into those pockets of space, but also making runs in behind the opposition defensive line.

Whilst signing the Ligue 1 star would have been good back in 2023, offering goals to the side alongside Watkins, Duran has turned out to be the perfect move, getting a cheaper deal, a different physical profile for the squad, and becoming their very own goal machine from the bench.