Riding high still on their unbelievable success in the Champions League over Bayern Munich, Unai Emery's Aston Villa had to settle for a share of the points against Manchester United last time out back in Premier League action.

Whilst Villa's tie with Bayern was high-octane and fascinating to watch unfold, the goalless draw with Erik ten Hag's Red Devils was a slog in contrast, as the hosts managed just one paltry shot on target.

Still, with the explosive nature of Jhon Duran at Emery's disposal to call upon from off the substitutes bench, there are bound to be far more exciting contests to come.

Jhon Duran's form at Villa

Duran has been a man possessed for the West Midlands outfit this campaign so far, with the 20-year-old hotshot more than justifying his slender £18m fee in the here and now.

The entertaining Colombian centre-forward has registered a ridiculous six goals from ten games this campaign for Villa, with four of those coming in the Premier League despite making zero starts in the competition.

Of course, the standout pick from his glowing resume of strikes this season was against Vincent Kompany's Bayern, as the super confident attacker amazingly caught out former World Cup winning goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a smart finish late on to win his side the tight clash.

Duran has now been rightly rewarded with a new bumper contract at Villa Park, which now sees the breakout attacker stay put in England until 2030 to detract any onlookers interested in him, as the 20-year-old continues to be a clutch player for his side when it matters.

Yet, although Emery and Co will be overjoyed that they managed to get their hands on Duran when they did, the Premier League side will be left wondering whether they could have snapped up a different attacker last January.

Impressively, the player in question is actually outscoring the ex-Chicago Fire man.

One that got away The transfers that nearly happened but never did. This article is part of Football FanCast's One That Got Away series.

Who Villa could have signed over Duran

As per various different reports, Villa were previously keen on adding French star Marcus Thuram to their ranks, with rumours circulating that he was going to relocate to England from then-employers Borussia Monchengladbach early last year.

Manchester United were also reportedly in the running to try and secure the deadly Frenchman's services, but Thuram eventually made his way to Inter Milan in the summer instead, with the Serie A giants jubilant at the fact that they managed to pick up the lofty 6 foot 4 striker for free after his Gladbach contract had run its course.

Thuram vs Duran: 24/25 League Stats Stat (* = per 90 mins) Thuram Duran Games played 7 7 Goals scored 7 4 Assists 3 0 Shots 2.9 1.4 Expected goals (xG) 2.60 2.06 Scoring frequency 79 mins 46 mins Goal conversion % 35% 40% Stats by Sofascore

Interestingly, Thuram boasts more goals in the top Italian division than Duran has managed this campaign so far in the Premier League, with a stunning seven strikes from just seven games for Inter, which takes his total goal tally for the Serie A titans up to 22 goals from 54 appearances.

Far outperforming his xG too, it would have been a joy to watch if both Thuram and his theoretical Colombian teammate lined up with each other at Villa Park, giving Emery's men some crazy firepower away from leading man Ollie Watkins.

As a result of his continued excellent performances donning the number nine jersey for Inter, the 27-year-old's transfer value now stands at a hefty £54m according to Transfermarkt.

Yet, although Thuram has even been labelled as "special" by one of his Inter teammates Benjamin Pavard at the peak of his powers, Villa will be more than content with the fact they have Duran to call upon as he strives to continue taking the English game by storm when the international break is over.