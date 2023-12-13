Aston Villa’s recent victories over Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League has propelled them from a side who could potentially break into the top six to a club who could secure a place in the top four and, with it, a Champions League berth.

Unai Emery’s side have also secured progression to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League as they prepare to take on Bosnian outfit Zrinkjski on Thursday evening.

A point will secure the Midlands side top spot in the group and this will ensure they face a slightly weaker side in the knockout rounds, so there is plenty of incentive tomorrow evening to secure a positive result.

Emery could still make a few changes to his squad, however, with a few players requiring a rest following their exertions against City and the Gunners over the previous seven days.

Related Latest Aston Villa transfer news - Oscar Gloukh on Emery's radar Who could Villa be eyeing as the January transfer window edges closer? Catch the latest news and rumours here...

With this in mind, we at Football FanCast have predicted the Villa starting XI which will take to the field in Bosnia for their final group stage tie, with six changes to the one that started against Arsenal.

1 GK – Emiliano Martínez

The 31-year-old started the first four group stage matches of the campaign but was given a rest in place of Robin Olsen for the previous outing against Legia Warsaw.

Following consecutive clean sheets against the Champions and Mikel Arteta’s men in back-to-back 1–0 victories, Emery will stick with the ‘keeper ahead of the trip to Eastern Europe.

2 RB – Matty Cash

The defender has missed just one match all season – against City last week – and has been in wonderful form on the right side of the defence.

He has provided Emery with a solid attacking outlet from the back, scoring three goals along with chipping in with two assists, and he will be unleashed once again in the starting XI tomorrow evening.

3 CB – Ezri Konsa

The centre-back has taken full advantage of the injury to Tyrone Mings by becoming a mainstay in the Villa defence this term, only missing the away tie against AZ Alkmaar back in October.

The Englishman was a titan at the back while keeping City and Arsenal at bay and this renewed confidence is allowing him to thrive under the Spaniard, and he will keep his place for the Conference League tie.

4 CB – Clement Lenglet

Emery will likely keep Pau Torres and Diego Carlos on the bench for the tie tomorrow and this means Lenglet will be unleashed for the sixth straight European match this term.

The former Arsenal boss appears to be keeping the Frenchman specifically for the continental matches as he has yet to make an appearance off the bench in 13 Premier League matches so far during 2023/24.

5 LB – Lucas Digne

Alex Moreno returned from a long injury layoff during the previous Conference League tie against Legia Warsaw and marked his return by scoring the winner during the 2-1 victory.

Digne replaced him for the final ten minutes before subsequently starting the previous two league matches.

However, the Frenchman is suspended for the upcoming domestic clash against Brentford and this means he will start tomorrow evening, as Emery will keep Moreno fit for the league tie.

6 RM – Moussa Diaby

The £130k-per-week wizard has been benched for the previous three Premier League matches, but it is time he was given a start against the Bosnian side.

Villa’s record signing has been in decent form so far this term, scoring four goals and grabbing five assists, but there is certainly more to come from the French winger.

Hailed as “fearless on the ball” by journalist Arron Stokes prior to his move to England, Diaby will be unleashed tomorrow evening.

7 CM – Leander Dendoncker

The midfielder has played just ten times for the club this term, with three of those coming in the Conference League.

With a hectic spell to come, Emery may give the Belgian just his third start of the 2023/24 campaign, and it would allow the manager to rest players such as Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn.

8 CM – Douglas Luiz

The Brazilian has been in wonderful form this season, emerging as one of Emery’s most important players.

He has yet to miss a game either in Europe or domestically this term and has registered ten goal contributions – six goals and four assists – showcasing his attacking capabilities for the club.

Along with Digne, Luiz is suspended for the clash against the Bees on the weekend and this will mean he is deployed from the first whistle against Zrinkjski tomorrow evening.

9 LM – Nicolo Zaniolo

The on-loan Italian has not hit the ground running since his temporary switch from AS Roma in the summer as he has failed to score or register an assist in 17 appearances for the club.

Being utilised in a few different positions perhaps has not helped his cause, yet Emery will need to see more from him during the festive spell as he looks to maximise his entire squad.

The 24-year-old forward could replace McGinn for the European clash on Thursday evening as Emery will be keen to have the Scot fresh for the domestic tie on the weekend.

10 AM – Youri Tielemans

The Belgian midfielder is another player who has not quite demonstrated his true talents since arriving on a free transfer in the summer.

In Europe, however, the 26-year-old has produced one goal and one assist in his previous five matches and Emery may continue to utilise him in a more advanced role.

The former Leicester City gem was deployed as a number ten against City and Arsenal, and it worked rather well, therefore the Spaniard will continue with this system tomorrow evening.

11 ST – Jhon Duran

The 20-year-old Colombian has plenty of promise and has begun to receive more opportunities in the first team this term.

The striker has made 16 appearances across all competitions this term, finding the back of the net on four occasions and this is the perfect sort of match for him to start.

This will mean Ollie Watkins drops to the bench and the Englishman certainly deserves a rest ahead of tougher matches to come in the future, whilst it also provides Duran with an opportunity to make his mark on the team.

Aston Villa’s predicted starting XI – GK – Emiliano Martinez; RB – Matty Cash, CB – Ezri Konsa, CB – Clement Lenglet, LB – Lucas Digne; RM – Moussa Diaby, CM – Leander Dendoncker, CM – Douglas Luiz, LM – Nicolo Zaniolo; AM – Youri Tielemans; ST – Jhon Duran