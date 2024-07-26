With just over a month to go until the summer transfer window slams shut, Aston Villa are still looking to complete further business and have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a young gem that they're "long-term admirers" of.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans and NSWE have been the busiest side in the Premier League on the transfer front, welcoming a staggering eight fresh faces from Ross Barkley all the way to their most recent arrival, Amadou Onana. Whilst they've lost both Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz in between those incomings to help balance the books, Unai Emery's side is arguably stronger than the last campaign, which bodes well for their top-four hopes.

Those at Villa Park may not be done there with reinforcements either. The likes of Joao Felix have recently been linked to the Midlands in a move that would see Emery land his reported dream target this summer. Before the Atletico Madrid man potentially arrives, however, the Villans could welcome a future Premier League star in a deal that would see Jhon Duran head in the opposite direction.

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Lewis Orford from West Ham United, who have offered the young midfielder in a player plus a reported £32m offer to sign Duran this summer. Aston Villa are "long-term admirers" of the 18-year-old and talks are advanced for Duran to seal his exit away from the Midlands once and for all.

Duran has been the subject of exit rumours for some time, but Villa could now at least benefit from the forward's exit to land yet another midfielder before the window slams shut.

"Special" Orford is one for the future

Losing Duran could deal Aston Villa a frustrating blow, particularly given that they may struggle to find an adequate backup for Ollie Watkins aside from the forward in their current squad, but Orford is certainly one to watch. The 18-year-old captained England's U18s to the Tri-Nations Trophy back in May alongside the likes of Liverpool's Jayden Danns and was described as "special" by The West Ham Way's Mark Carlaw.

The challenge for the teenager in years to come, should he complete a move to Villa Park, will be to break into a stacked midfield under Emery. He could soon be competing for a place alongside fresh faces such as Barkley and Onana as well as attempting to displace options who earned Champions League football last season in John McGinn and Youri Tielemans. It will be far from easy for Orford, but he has time on his side to impress his potential new manager next season.