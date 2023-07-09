Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as Unai Emery gets to work on bolstering his squad.

The Spaniard, along with Monchi, is expected to have a busy summer as he prepares to get his side to European standards after securing a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

With Youri Tielemans already secured, McKennie could be another addition made to equip the Villans’ midfield with depth.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Villa are one of the clubs to have emerged as potential suitors for the American midfielder this summer, who is expected to leave Juventus permanently.

After an unconvincing loan spell at Leeds United, the report claims that the 24-year-old would prefer to stay in the Premier League, over moves to Turkey and Germany, with Galatasaray and Borussia Dortmund listed as interested.

Valued by FootballTransfers around the £20m mark, Monchi could secure a bargain in signing the promising midfielder.

How good is Weston McKennie?

After making 19 Premier League appearances for Leeds, McKennie’s influence was not potent enough to see them survive relegation, leaving him headed back to Turin ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Making the switch to Elland Road came at a tough time, and his spell in England didn’t quite go as hoped, however, redemption could be on the cards for the 24-year-old.

Described as a “monster” by journalist Wes Rucker, the Texas-born gem could be a valuable figure for Emery to integrate into his midfield.

In the Premier League, the American averaged 1.2 interceptions and 1.5 tackles per game, as well as winning 3.7 total duels per game for Leeds, via Sofascore.

Acting as the protector in the engine room, McKennie could be a strong contender to partner Douglas Luiz, who was formidable in Emery’s side last season, ranking as Villa’s best performer as per Sofascore.

The Brazilian averaged a match rating of 7.10, and contributed to 12 goals in 37 appearances for the Villans in the league, scoring six and assisting six from deep midfield.

Like McKennie, the Rio de Janeiro-born ace excels in the defensive tasks presented in midfield, however, the two are both competent passers, with the American coming out on top over Luiz in terms of progressive play.

As per FBref, the former Leeds man averaged 5.14 progressive passes per 90 for the Whites, with Luiz following just behind with 4.55 per 90 for Villa last season.

The two averaged similarly in terms of their distribution into threatening areas, with the Brazilian averaging 3.78 passes into the final third to McKennie’s 3.13 per 90, showing that they’re both impressive in playing the ball forward.

An area that suggests they could be a strong pivot in Emery’s plans is their slight difference in movement in the engine room, with Luiz rising as a more effective carrier of the ball upfield.

As per FBref, the 25-year-old averaged 1.48 progressive carries per 90 to McKennie’s 0.88, identifying that the presence of the American could allow the Villa ace to venture up field with an anchor remaining as a firm protector behind.

With experience in the Premier League already equipped, the 24-year-old could show his worth under Emery in a positive environment and could be an asset if deployed alongside Luiz.