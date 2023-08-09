Aston Villa are reportedly remaining on the tail of Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, as Unai Emery seeks further summer reinforcements.

The Spaniard has already made sufficient signings this transfer window with the help of Monchi, breaking the club’s transfer record fee to obtain the services of Moussa Diaby in a blockbuster £51.9m deal.

Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres have also joined the party at Villa Park, however, the spending may not be over just yet.

What’s the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Aston Villa?

As reported earlier in the summer by outlets in Italy (as relayed by Sport Witness), Villa were named in the mix to snatch Leeds teenager Gnonto.

Everton have been widely reported as joining the Villans in the race to secure the winger, who is speculated to be valued at around €22m (£19m) by the Whites.

A refreshed update via GIVEMESPORT from journalist Rudy Galetti, reinforced the Midlands side’s interest in the Italian, saying that Villa are “monitoring” the forward who is “likely” to leave Elland Road.

Another name is mentioned by Galetti, with ongoing interest in Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson relayed.

Should Aston Villa sign Wilfried Gnonto?

Having been lauded as a “real diamond” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 19-year-old lit up the Premier League at every opportunity provided to him in his debut campaign in the English top-flight.

The Italian registered 14 starts for Leeds, averaging just 56 minutes per game over a total of 24 appearances in his first taste of the league, via Sofascore.

In a trialling campaign for the Whites, the teenager was explosive in the final third, amounting to six goal contributions through two goals and four assists, including a memorable opening goal at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

After Leeds’ relegation, it looks increasingly likely that Gnonto could be on the move this summer, in a swoop that could be a strong coup for Monchi and Emery at Villa Park.

The Midlands club have been linked with other forwards this window, including Johnson, with the assumption that the claret and blues will opt for one or the other taking into consideration the money already spent this summer.

While Johnson had an impressive individual campaign for Forest last term, the Welshman is said to be valued by the Reds at an eye-watering £40m, suggesting that Gnonto could be a more cost-effective acquisition to target, at half the price.

Price aside, Emery could find himself striking a better deal in signing the Italian over the 22-year-old, with the 19-year-old prevailing as the stronger forward based on his numbers per 90 in the Premier League last season.

As per FBref comparisons, the Leeds starlet averaged 4.39 progressive carries and 1.46 key passes per 90, with Johnson averaging lower in such areas with 2.70 progressive carries and 0.86 key passes per 90.

A similar narrative is evident in other decimals typical of a dynamic forward, with Gnonto registering an average of 5.12 take-ons attempted to the Forest gem’s 2.70, suggesting just how much of an impact the youngster could have on Emery’s flourishing side.

There’s no denying the quality of Johnson, however, Monchi and Emery could save the club millions in capturing a forward with the quality of the teenager for a price much more suitable.