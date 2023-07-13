Aston Villa remain hot in their pursuit for Wilfried Gnonto, as interest from elsewhere narrows down the chase for the winger.

Unai Emery and Monchi will be on a high after delivering Pau Torres to mark the new president of football operations’ first signing, however the Spanish duo will look to continue their streak of smart recruitment.

Could Aston Villa sign Wilfried Gnonto?

Last week, Football Insider claimed that Villa were interested in signing Leeds United starlet Gnonto this summer, following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Midlands side’s pursuit of the teenager has not slowed down, with Everton and the Villans reported to be in the race of securing the Italian’s signature.

Calciomercato journalist Alessio Lento gave a fresh insight of the chase earlier this week, tweeting that Everton ‘insist’ on striking a deal, with Villa holding out with ‘no intention’ of giving up on the 19-year-old.

A report from Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, claimed that the Toffees were close to a deal worth €22m (£19m) for the winger.

How good could Wilfried Gnonto be at Aston Villa?

Considering the prize at stake, there is little surprise that the two Premier League clubs are prepared to battle for the promising Leeds rocket.

Having been hailed as a “real diamond” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 19-year-old gem gave England just a glimpse of the levels he has in his game in his 24 appearances in his debut Premier League campaign.

Despite Leeds’ relegation, the emerging Italian starlet - who has even been capped 12 times by Roberto Mancini's Gli Azzurri - shone when playing at the top of his game in a side with little direction, as highlighted by his two goals and four assists in an average of just 56 playing minutes per game, via Sofascore.

Gnonto stole the hearts of Elland Road for his explosive nature on the flank, helped by his blistering goal inside 55 seconds attributive to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in February.

Premier League survival could’ve sparked the start of a beautiful love affair between Leeds and Gnonto, however, it now looks certain that the teenager will depart to avoid playing in the second tier.

Leeds’ disappointment comes as Villa’s joy, who seem poised to battle for the sensation’s signature.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Villa Park has seen a teenage talent explosive in nature, with youth product Jack Grealish setting the bar for talent in the Premier League to have harvested in the Midlands.

Not many would have anticipated that a two-minute Premier League cameo in 2014 could pave the way for 18-year-old Grealish to progress to win the domestic treble nine years later.

The Englishman went on to make 96 appearances in the top-flight for Villa, scoring 15 and assisting 19 before departing for Manchester City in a record £100m transfer back in 2021.

Emery could now assist another teenager to flourish at Villa Park, with Gnonto showing glimmers of having the potential to burst onto the scene as a top player in Europe.

During his first established season as a favoured attacker at Villa in the 2016/17 Championship campaign, Grealish contributed to five goals and two assists, averaging 0.9 key passes and 1.1 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

At 19 in the Premier League, the Italian averaged 1.0 key passes per game and 0.9 dribbles per game, highlighting the levels he is already operating at in comparison to the Villans hero.

Emery could re-spark the aura of Grealish’s rise at Villa through Gnonto, who could be the next big thing in the Premier League, however, Monchi must act fast in order to beat Everton to the Italian's signature with time quickly running out.