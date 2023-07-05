Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing Leeds United starlet Wilfried Gnonto, as Unai Emery looks to bolster his side this summer.

The Spaniard has already added midfield and defensive cover this transfer window, securing the signature of Youri Tielemans with Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres closing in on a move.

President of football operations Monchi could deliver a masterclass this summer, should he strike a deal for the Leeds forward in addition to the already arriving stars.

What’s the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Aston Villa?

Earlier this week, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claimed that Villa are one of the clubs pondering over Gnonto, who ‘will leave’ Leeds this summer as per the report.

News reported today by Football Insider added that the Villans have ‘registered their interest’ in the 19-year-old, with Everton also eyeing the teen.

Back in April, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke claimed that the Whites would require a fee in the region of £40m to allow the Italian to depart, a figure that could change following confirmation of the side’s relegation.

What could Wilfried Gnonto offer to Aston Villa?

Hailed as “incredible” by members of the media, Gnonto lit up the Premier League in his first season in England, showing glimpses of just how explosive his talents on the flank are.

Signed from FC Zurich last summer, Leeds bagged themselves a dangerous young player, and one that caught the eye of many during his short time in the English top tier.

Despite only making 14 starts for the Whites, with an average of 56 minutes per game, via Sofascore, the Italian highlighted the player he could be if equipped with in a strong attacking side that could nurture his talents.

In 24 total Premier League appearances, the 19-year-old contributed to six goals, scoring two and assisting four in a treacherous campaign for all at Elland Road.

Deployed on the left flank, the attacker showed his ability in the final third, not just through his fine level of finishing but his creative attributes too, averaging one key pass per game.

Leeds’ relegation marked the end of their three-year stay in the Premier League, and sparked rumours of it being the end of the road for a host of their squad, who aren’t seduced by Championship football.

The Whites’ relegation could come as a positive thing for Villa, who could bolster their attack by obtaining Gnonto, who would surely prove to be an upgrade for Emery’s current options on the flank.

Leon Bailey has been a hot and cold performer for the Villans, seeing him branded as “inconsistent” by club legend Gabriel Agbonlahor, who insisted via Football Insider that the winger “could be sold” if his performances don’t improve.

The 25-year-old has netted just five goals in 51 Premier League appearances in claret and blue, and could find himself swept under the rug during Emery’s revamp of the side.

While the Jamaican outscored the Villa target this season, scoring four in 33 appearances, the Leeds starlet proved to be a better outlet to those around him, despite playing in a lesser side in his first taste of English football.

As per FBref, Gnonto averaged 4.39 progressive carries to Bailey’s 3.89 per 90 last season, as well as receiving more progressive passes than the 25-year-old, averaging 9.04 received per 90 to his 8.33.

The numbers suggest that Emery could equip his side with a hungry young talent that could fare better than Bailey, who has failed to consistently ‘wow’ Villa Park since his arrival.