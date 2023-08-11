Highlights Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign a winger with top-flight experience who has moments of absolute brilliance.

Aston Villa have been 'offered' the chance to sign a winger with top-flight experience who is capable of moments of 'absolute brilliance', according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Which clubs are interested in Wilfried Gnonto?

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Leeds United are not keen on selling Gnonto permanently, though they could be open to sanctioning a loan exit for the Italy international in the final stages of the window, which has alerted Aston Villa and Everton.

The Daily Mail understand that Gnonto asked to be left out of the Whites' squad for their 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup earlier this week as he continues to try and force a way out of Elland Road.

Nevertheless, Leeds United have been 'steadfast' in adopting a no-sale approach regarding Gnonto as boss Daniel Farke looks to safeguard one of his prize assets; however, Gnonto is growing frustrated at the club and fears for his place in Italy's side at EURO 2024 next summer.

Of course, Leeds United also rejected a bid worth in the region of £15 million for Gnonto last month from Everton and have been stung with player departures over the course of the window, leading to their decision to try and keep the former Zurich winger in Yorkshire, as per the same outlet.

In his time at Elland Road, Gnonto has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Leeds United, chipping in with four goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones revealed that West Ham United and Fulham could also rival Aston Villa for Gnonto's signature between now and the end of the window.

Jones stated: "Gnonto was impressive on Sunday, but obviously alarm bells are ringing now because of it becoming pretty clear he wants to leave.

"If he stays on board at Leeds, their hopes of promotion this season are increased massively. But the threat of him leaving has always been there, and a large reason for that is he doesn’t want a season in the Championship. He knows he doesn’t need to be playing there.

"As a person, he’s one of the happiest players in the country, and he’s got this amazing personality that he’s shown since joining, but don’t be fooled into thinking that beneath that smile is not someone who is extremely driven by the need to be successful here and now.

"We saw flashes of absolute brilliance last season, and he’s proven to himself and other clubs that he’s Premier League quality. He’s got options here and in Italy that are still being explored.

"He could be an option for West Ham, while Everton like him, and I’ve heard him mentioned as someone Fulham have had half an eye on too, while they look to recruit a creative player if Callum Hudson-Odoi was to fall flat.

"Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign him and are making a decision on that at the moment."

What next for Aston Villa?

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will be keen to add in the wide areas following news that Emiliano Buendia has been ruled out for up to eight months with a knee ligament injury, as per BBC Sport.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter X, Galatasaray winger Nicolo Zaniolo could be a potential arrival at Villa Park, as the Italian journalist stated: "Understand Aston Villa are working on deal to sign Nicoló Zaniolo. It’s concrete possibility being discussed, one of the top names in the list. Villa director Monchi signed Zaniolo at Roma from Inter and negotiations will follow with Galatasaray. Deal on."

In terms of departures, Sheffield United are believed to be looking to move for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer after his impressive spell at Middlesbrough last term, as per Yorkshire Live.

Youngster Aaron Ramsey also looks primed to leave the Villans for Burnley in a deal worth £14 million that will include a buyback clause, as per Football Insider.