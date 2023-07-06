Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto in a move that could bolster the attacking options at Villa Park.

With Youri Tielemans already on board, Unai Emery and Monchi are setting their sights on firing the Midlands club to new heights with added fuel this summer.

Could Aston Villa sign Wilfried Gnonto?

Football Insider reported on Wednesday that the Villans are interested in Gnonto and have 'made a move' to sign him, with the player expected to depart Elland Road following the Whites’ relegation.

A separate report from Football Insider earlier this year claimed that Leeds would be reluctant to let their gem go for a fee lower than £40m, with his contract valid until 2027.

The winger would be an affordable asset to Villa, who have a reported £150m to spend, however, they will have competition with Everton also listed to be in the race for the Italian.

What could Wilfried Gnonto offer to Aston Villa?

Elland Road has only got a taste of the teenager's ability so far, after he arrived in Yorkshire last summer from FC Zurich.

The Inter Milan academy graduate gave Premier League viewers a snapshot of exactly the level he could consistently operate at in the future, posing as a significant threat on the flanks.

At just 19-years-old, Emery could equip his side with one of the most explosive young talents in Europe, who stood out in his debut Premier League season, registering two goals and four assists in 24 appearances.

Averaging only 56 minutes per game and making just 14 starts, the teenager quickly imposed himself on the league, described as “magic” by journalist Phil Hay.

There’s an extensive list of attributes that the Italian could bolster Emery’s attack with, being a player that excels in the final third with a desire to achieve as a young talent.

Having already signed Tielemans, the Spaniard could give his attack a new look by deploying Gnonto to the right of the Belgian, who is acclaimed for his playmaking abilities.

The former Leicester City midfielder has been branded a “phenomenon” for his creative know-how and passing strengths.

The numbers support the idea that the two could cause havoc at Villa Park, focusing on the Italian’s threat in possession and movement off the ball paired with the 26-year-old’s distribution.

As per FBref, Gnonto received an average of 9.04 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League last campaign, highlighting his intuition to get on the end of a pass and advance in the final third.

On the other side, Tielemans averaged 6.95 progressive passes, as well as 6.49 passes into the final third per 90, as per FBref, showing his attacking prowess from central midfield.

The Belgian could provide the Leeds United man with plenty of ammunition to cause problems in front of goal, with the teenager always looking to create a goal-scoring situation. That's best highlighted through his 5.12 attempted take-ons per 90 last term, a number that ranks him within the top 13% of positionally similar players in the division.

Deploying a talent as confident and flamboyant as Gnonto could give the youngster room to flourish and excel with those around him, which could only prove to be a positive for Emery’s project in the Midlands.

At just 19-years-old, the Spaniard could unleash a talent for the ages by securing the Verbania-born gem’s signature at a price affordable for the Villans.