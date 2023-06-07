Aston Villa have been linked with one of the most in-form keepers in Europe ahead of the transfer window, as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad this summer.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a formidable first season in the Midlands on his return to the Premier League, and will now look to make further improvements to his side that are set to contend in Europe next campaign.

What’s the latest on Yassine Bounou to Aston Villa?

As reported by Spanish outlet AS, Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has gained interest from Aston Villa.

Known simply as Bono, the 32-year-old has racked up a host of potential buyers this summer, with the report stating further Premier League interest coming from Tottenham.

The report claims that Sevilla won't accept a bid under the €25m (£22m) mark despite his age, due to his integral role in the squad.

What could Yassine Bounou offer Aston Villa?

Lauded as being a “complete goalkeeper” by former teammate and Barcelona defender Jules Kounde during the World Cup, the Morrocan was the star of the show last week as Sevilla claimed their fifth Europa League title.

The shot-stopper saved two penalties from Roma in the decisive shoot-out, just as he did last winter in Qatar against Spain for Morocco at the World Cup.

The 32-year-old was named La Liga goalkeeper of the year last season, averaging a match rating of 7.03 and conceding an average of 0.8 per game, as per Sofascore.

For Villa, the experienced 'keeper could be a steal this summer, as the future of Emiliano Martinez at the club remains uncertain.

As reported by Football Insider last month, the Argentinian could depart Villa Park due to his desire to join a ‘top club’, leaving a potential gap in the squad to fill.

The 30-year-old has faced some criticism this season for his flippancy, most notably during Villa’s loss to Arsenal when Emery publicly criticised his star man for his decision to go upfield in the dying moments that lead to the Gunners scoring.

From potentially leaving to showing mentality mishaps, the Argentine is formidable in Villa’s goal, but certainly replaceable should he wish to depart.

With over 300 career appearances, Villa could sell the expertise of Martinez by landing a gloveman of a similar calibre and experience for a slim price.

In what has been a tough season for Sevilla, ending La Liga in 12th, Bono has been reliable when called into action, as highlighted by his 62% of saves per game, averaging 2.7 as per Sofascore.

While the 6 foot 3 keeper is reliable from open play, as supported by his successful run-out percentage of 92% this campaign, he is a genius from the spot when facing penalties, attributable to his intuition from the experience he has gained over the years.

For a deal worth potentially less than the £30m mark, Emery could sign one of the continent's most talked about 'keepers this summer.