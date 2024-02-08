Aston Villa’s dream of winning silverware this season now realistically comes down to the UEFA Conference League.

Last night, Unai Emery’s side suffered a frustrating 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea, which knocked them out of the FA Cup.

Both teams fielded their best starting XI, but it was the visitors that raced to a three-goal lead before the hour mark.

Even with a three-goal deficit and nothing to lose, Villa struggled to create any chances and looked sluggish, with a Moussa Diaby consolation strike coming three minutes before time.

Only Ollie Watkins out of the starting XI can be somewhat pleased with their performance, with it being a collective nightmare. That said, two players did stand out on the night, but not necessarily for the right reasons.

John McGinn's performance vs Chelsea

John McGinn is one of the most consistent performers in the Villa side, whom the boss can always rely on to work hard and lead the team. In fairness, he did do that, but his quality on the ball was below standard.

The captain was subbed off in the 72nd minute after being bullied by the Chelsea midfield, and in truth, he rarely got into the game, making just ten passes out of 15, losing 70% of his duels, and giving the ball away ten times.

However, he did make two key passes in the tie and offered a threat in the final third, as highlighted by his three shots, but his lack of involvement overall and success during off-the-ball actions, only registering one tackle, made it a night to forget for the Scotland star.

Youri Tielemans' performance vs Chelsea

The 26-year-old didn’t have a sniff yesterday against Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, and Moises Caicedo, with his lack of physicality and athleticism on show.

Youri Tielemans' performance earned him a 5/10 rating by Birmingham World, and just like McGinn, he was subbed off around the 70th-minute mark.

Tielemans' Stats vs Chelsea Stats Tielemans Minutes 71 Tackles 1 Duels (Won) 4 (2) Touches 25 Pass accuracy 60% Possession lost 10 Stats via Sofascore

In truth, the Belgian didn’t really do anything all game, and he was merely a bystander throughout, chasing the shadows of the Blues midfield. It was both a frustrating performance from an in-possession perspective and an out-of-possession viewpoint.

Firstly, Tielemans only made one tackle all game and somehow entered just four duels all game, two of which he lost. This proves that he struggled to get into the game and anywhere near the Chelsea players, and one of the only times he did was to give away a soft foul, which Fernandez scored from.

For context, Tim Iroegbunam won the same number of duels in eight minutes of play.

The former Leicester City star was also extremely wasteful on the ball, having a pass accuracy rate of 60% from 20 attempted passes, giving the ball away ten times, and having eight fewer touches than Emi Martinez in goal, which just highlights the limited level of impact he had on the side.

It was certainly a night to forget at Villa Park for everyone involved.