Aston Villa have been linked to a Premier League ace, as Unai Emery aims to sculpt his side to his liking in his first summer window with the club.

The Villans have confirmed European football for next season, making Villa Park a favourable project to linked players, as well as the prospect of having a four-time Europa League-winning manager at the helm.

Despite the thrilling efforts of the squad this campaign, the Spaniard wants to make reinforcements this summer, with the latest link posing as a significant upgrade to Villa’s midfield.

What’s the latest on Youri Tielemans to Aston Villa?

As reported by The Athletic yesterday, Villa have ‘joined the race’ to sign Leicester City gem Youri Tielemans this summer.

The 26-year-old will become a free agent, and will depart the Foxes following no agreement of a contract renewal following the side’s relegation.

The report suggests that Emery desires the potential move to be ‘completed quickly’, due to the Spaniard missing out on signing a midfield target in the January window.

In a follow-up tweet, the Athletic's Gregg Evans detailed that the manager is a "big fan" of the player and the club "will make an approach soon."

What could Youri Tielemans bring to Aston Villa?

Praised as being a “major player” by former Premier League gem Eden Hazard, the midfielder has asserted himself as being one to watch in the league, despite starring in a relatively poor side.

Despite their relegation, the Belgian averaged a match rating of 7.04 this season, contributing to five goals in 31 appearances in the league, assisting two and scoring three himself - as per Sofascore.

At just 26, the midfielder has enjoyed a career nearing 500 appearances in all competitions, representing Anderlecht, Monaco and Leicester where he has scored 69 goals and assisted 60.

The £120k-per-week ace could offer a lot to Emery’s set up, and most prominently become a shining light for 16-goal Ollie Watkins, who could have a creative spark installed to fuel him from midfield.

Villa’s most identifiable creator at present is Emiliano Buendia, who sits at the centre of Emery’s attacking lineup.

The Argentinian averages 5.15 progressive passes per 90 as per FBref, but the threat Tielemans could provide to Watkins is far greater, with the Belgian averaging 6.95 in the same area.

Questioned as being one of the league's ‘best’ midfielders by Opta Analyst journalist Joe Wright, the 26-year-old could be the key to unlocking the further potential of the English striker.

Identified as having strengths in areas of key passing by WhoScored, the Leicester playmaker could thrive in Emery’s system, with the Spaniard lining up in a way that gives his attacking outlet freedom to create in a roaming midfield three.

The system that the 51-year-old has succeeded with at Villa is similar to the formation Tielemans thrived in at Anderlecht, playing central in a midfield trio behind the striker.

Watkins could seek new heights playing in front of the creative ability of the Belgian, who ranked in the top 11% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues this year for expected assists, averaging 0.18 xAG per 90 - as per FBref.

Available as a free agent this summer, Emery must act fast to get a steal in the upcoming window for a player that would thrive in his budding Villa squad.