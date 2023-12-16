Aston Villa have been dealt a blow after learning that one of their first-team stars could miss the Premier League game vs Brentford this afternoon, according to a key figure.

Aston Villa's form and results

The Villa Park outfit have made a remarkable start to the new campaign having won 11, drawn two and lost just three of their opening 16 games, and thanks to their positive run of form, they have now found themselves competing for a place in the top four.

On Sunday, Unai Emery’s side travel to the Community Stadium to take on Brentford, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm UK time, though the manager and the rest of the team might have to see out the fixture without one of their important squad members.

During the 1-0 top-flight victory over Arsenal, Leon Bailey was forced off the pitch and, as a result, he was completely missing from the team sheet for Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League draw against Zrinjski, which will have no doubt caused concern among supporters.

The winger has only made five starts and has been more of a feature off the bench having been introduced as a substitute on nine occasions (WhoScored - Bailey statistics), but with a recent upturn in form, the 29-year-old being absent again would be a setback.

Taking to X, The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell shared an update from Emery's Friday pre-match press conference, where the manager confirmed that Bailey is a doubt for Aston Villa's trip to the capital, while providing an update on a couple of other players.

"Youri Tielemans and Leon Bailey are doubts for #AVFC's trip to Brentford. Other players are tired and will be assessed tomorrow morning. Robin Olsen and Bertrand Traore remain out, with Douglas Luiz & Lucas Digne suspended. No Tielemans may mean a chance for Leander Dendoncker."

Across all competitions this season, Bailey has 15 involvements, eight goals and seven assists, to his name from 22 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, and no matter whether the end product comes to fruition, he’s able to pose a constant threat to the opposition’s defence with his speed (Transfermarkt - Bailey statistics ).

The Jamaican currently ranks in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons, representing how much he loves to use his pace to dribble past his marker to create as many chances as possible for both himself and his fellow teammates (FBRef - Bailey statistics).

With Bailey being a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and three roles in the midfield, it will come as a huge blow for Emery should his “deadly” player not be available for selection once again, as hailed by Josh Bunting.