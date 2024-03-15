Highlights Moussa Diaby shined with a goal and solid performance in Villa's win over Ajax.

Douglas Luiz was instrumental with 2 assists and strong defensive stats in the victory.

Villa dominated with a 4-0 win, showcasing key players who excelled under pressure.

Aston Villa cruised into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League last night with a huge 4-0 victory over Ajax.

Villa Park was bouncing from the first minute until the last, and the atmosphere was only enhanced after Ollie Watkins opened the scoring in the 25th minute.

However, shortly after, Unai Emery’s star striker was forced off with an injury, which certainly dampened the mood slightly.

Nevertheless, a Leon Bailey goal on the hour mark gave the hosts some breathing room, before a late flurry extended the lead.

With that excellent performance in mind, let’s take a look at two players who excelled under the pressure to progress.

Moussa Diaby’s stats versus Ajax

Moussa Diaby started the evening in his usual second-striker role behind Watkins, and he had one of his best games in a Villa shirt.

Birmingham World reporter Charlie Haffenden handed the French forward an 8/10 in his post-match player ratings, commenting that Diaby put in a "much-improved display" and "was far better with his decision-making." The winger's statistics from the tie certainly mirror that rating.

With Ajax having more of the ball, it suited Diaby’s strengths perfectly, providing the 24-year-old with the opportunity to use his ball-carrying skills and pace on the counterattack.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star completed 100% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore, made two key passes, and had three shots on target throughout the tie.

Diaby also grabbed the fourth goal with a lovely, composed finish into the near post, which rounded off an almost perfect night for Villa, but there was one player who really stood out in particular once again.

Douglas Luiz’s game in numbers

It’s no surprise to see that Douglas Luiz was once again instrumental in a Villa win, with that being a common occurrence this campaign.

The Brazilian also received an 8/10 rating from Birmingham World in what was yet another confident and dominant performance from the midfielder, where he displayed his complete skillset under extreme pressure after that tough defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Luiz was in control throughout, regardless of whether his side had possession of the ball or not, with the table below proving why he was absolutely immense.

Douglas Luiz vs Ajax Stats Luiz Minutes 83 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 85% Possession lost 6 Key passes 4 Duels won 2/2 Tackles 2 Dribbled past 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, not only did the number 6 retain the ball well, as shown by his pass accuracy and possession lost stats, but he also displayed his creativity.

The former Manchester City man took the corner for the Watkins goal and also set up Bailey for the second, with his two assists and four key passes making him a class above the other midfielders on the field.

Luiz also won 100% of his ground duels, made two tackles, and wasn’t dribbled past once, which highlights the defensive security he brought to the team.

Overall, it was a perfect night for Villa and a perfect performance from Luiz, who continues to perform to such a high standard.