Aston Villa took on European heavyweights Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and came out on top, continuing this impressive rise under Unai Emery, a rise that is now seeing one of their key players looked at by teams across Europe, according to a new report.

The 1-0 victory over Bayern continues what has been another impressive start to a season for the Midlands side. Emery has got his team competing on multiple fronts, but it appears he still wants more, as they eye potential new recruits for 2025. The Villans have already been linked with moves for Valencia’s Hugo Duro and Atletico Madrid’s Samuel Lino in recent days, as Emery looks to improve his forward line in the New Year.

They are not the only players being watched by the Premier League side, as Villa had scouts in place on Tuesday night to watch Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney of Middlesbrough. But as Emery eyes potential new arrivals at the start of the New Year or next summer, the latest transfer update will come as a concern, as one of Villa’s important players is being linked with a move away.

Aston Villa's £130k-p/w star tracked by European clubs

According to Aston Villa’s former senior scout Mick Brown, Ollie Watkins is being closely watched by teams from across Europe. Brown was at Villa Park until 2021 and has continued to maintain close connections with the club, and he has now told Football Insider that Watkins’ ability has significantly improved, and he could now be ready for a bigger step into one of Europe's super elite.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’ve heard there are plenty of top clubs interested in him. He’d definitely be able to make the step up. When I was at Villa, I was always on to the management about getting Ollie Watkins from Brentford.

Ollie Watkins' Aston Villa stats Apps 176 Goals 74 Assists 29

“At that time, he was one of the few players, and still is, that wants to run in behind. All the strikers want to come to feet now and lay it off to a midfielder and play from there. Sometimes you’ve got to play off the shoulder and run in behind.

“If you drew up that profile, he’s your man. That’s what he does. It’s something different these days. The lad has improved his whole game since we signed him, and he scores goals.

“Plus, he runs in behind, which is not just about him; it’s about the rest of the team. He gets the team up the park and inspires them. That type of player will always attract interest from top sides wherever they are. He’s a game-changer, and he’s shown that for Villa and for England.”

The 28-year-old, who was dubbed a “nightmare to play against” by Conor Coady, has been at Villa since 2020, when he joined from Brentford, and he has been an important figure for the Midlands side for a number of seasons. In the 2023/24 campaign, Watkins netted 27 goals in all competitions, and that earned him a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad. The forward is said to be on a weekly wage of £130,000, which could well be doubled if he were to get a big transfer.