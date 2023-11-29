Highlights Aston Villa have made an impressive start to the season, currently sitting fourth in the Premier League table.

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams is considering a move to Aston Villa, with several other clubs also monitoring his situation.

Williams has shown his prolific ability in La Liga, with seven assists and one goal in 11 appearances this season.

Aston Villa have been handed a boost after learning that one of their long-term targets is now tempted to join the club in January, according to a fresh report.

Aston Villa's season so far

The Midlands outfit have made a hugely impressive start to the new campaign having won nine, drawn one and lost just three of their opening 13 games, meaning that they currently find themselves fourth in the Premier League table.

Victories Defeats Draws Everton (4-0) Newcastle United (5-1) Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1) Burnley (3-1) Liverpool (3-0) Crystal Palace (3-1) Nottingham Forest (2-0) Chelsea (1-0) Brighton and Hove Albion (6-1) West Ham United (4-1) Luton Town (3-1) Fulham (3-1) Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)

Whilst Unai Emery doesn’t necessarily need to bolster his ranks that much considering the positive run of form the side are on, alongside the results that they’ve been getting, NSWE and Monchi are always assessing their options in the market to see if any attractive opportunities present themselves.

Athletic Bilbao’s left-winger Nico Williams was heavily linked with a switch over the summer, and whilst he’s recently reassured his club’s supporters that they can be relaxed regarding his future in La Liga, his situation is currently extremely uncertain as we approach the upcoming window.

The Spain international will have reached the expiration of his deal at the end of the season (Athletic Bilbao contracts), so should the 21-year-old not put pen to paper on an extension, potential suitors will be on high alert that he could be made available for transfer in January.

Nico Williams considering move

According to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), Williams is considering signing for Aston Villa. The Villa Park outfit are one of the clubs to have “tempted” the attacker “in recent months”, with Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid also monitoring his situation.

However, Athletic Bilbao are reportedly already in “open negotiations” with his representative regarding committing to fresh terms, so his admirers will have to act quickly should they want him to start a new adventure elsewhere.

NSWE need to capitalise on "top-class" Williams

In La Liga this season, Williams has clocked up eight involvements, seven assists and one goal, in 11 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, and he loves to create as many chances as possible (Transfermarkt - Williams statistics).

The Pamplona native currently ranks in the 94th percentile for successful take-ons, highlighting his ability to use his pace to dribble past his marker and make the magic happen for both himself and his teammates in the opposition’s penalty area (FBRef - Williams statistics).

Ernesto Valverde’s £58k-per-week earner (Athletic Bilbao salaries), has recorded 60 crosses over the course of the current campaign which is more than any of his peers (FBRef - Athletic Bilbao statistics), showing what a standout performer he is overseas.

According to talent scout Jacek Kulig, Williams possesses all the qualities of a “top-class” forward, so should the hierarchy be offered the chance to sign him during the upcoming transfer window, it’s surely a no-brainer of a decision to bring him to Aston Villa.