Villa Park had become a fortress at the start of the season, but prior to this weekend’s game, Aston Villa had lost all of their last three home games.

Thankfully, Unai Emery’s side put that horrific blip behind them this weekend as they cruised to a 4-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

It was another stellar performance by the Villa attackers in particular, with the usual suspects causing havoc.

However, there was one individual who continued his Villa revival in fantastic fashion, to the point where they may have finally replaced Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish’s stats in 23/24

Boyhood Villa fan Grealish will forever go down as a club legend for the joy he brought to the fans and his heroics on the field.

The England international left the Villans in 2021 after giving Premier League right backs sleepless nights. The winger tallied up 213 appearances for the club before moving to Manchester City for £100m.

In his second season at the Etihad, Grealish won the treble, playing in 50 matches, scoring five goals, and providing 11 assists in the process.

However, this season hasn’t exactly gone to plan for the number ten, with a hamstring injury making him miss six games and him recently picking up a groin issue against Luton Town this week.

Across all competitions this season, Grealish has made five goal contributions in 27 games, which is a lot less than the current Villa player who’s tearing up the Premier League.

Leon Bailey’s revival in 23/24

After a rocky start to life at Villa Park, Leon Bailey has almost completed a U-turn on his Villa career, from scoring one goal in his first season to now being “in the form of his life,” as per Micah Richards.

However, Emery has managed Bailey perfectly, and his influence on the Jamaican is arguably the main reason for his astronomical improvement this campaign.

Despite only starting 13 Premier League games and having an average of 52 minutes per match, Bailey has become instrumental for the Villans, to the point where he’s “unplayable,” as described by journalist Jacob Tanswell.

Nonetheless, the table below showing his statistics from this season shows that Bailey has massively outperformed Grealish.

Bailey's 23/24 Stats Competition Matches Games Assists Premier League 24 8 7 UEFA Conference League 5 1 2 UECL Qualifiers 2 2 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0 FA Cup 3 0 0 Total 35 11 10 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see, Bailey has been absolutely immense, taking on not just goal-scoring responsibility but also the task of creating for those around him.

The 26-year-old has finally found his feet in the wide right midfield role, where he can find space to dribble, head to the byline to perform a cut-back or drift inside onto his stronger left foot to shoot.

Bailey was once again excellent at the weekend, setting up the opener for his partner in crime, Ollie Watkins, and adding the fourth just after the hour mark.

The winger seems to be relishing the added competition of Moussa Diaby in the squad, and he’s finally living up to his £30m price tag, even being rewarded with a new contract.