Despite defeat on Tuesday night, there's still so much for Aston Villa to play for in the remaining months of the season.

In mid-week, Unai Emery's team were hammered 4-1 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, meaning the Claret and Blue Army have won only one of their last seven in the Premier League, thereby slipping down to tenth.

Nevertheless, the Villans have reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since being runners-up a decade ago, welcoming Cardiff City to Villa Park on Friday night, before travelling to Jan Breydelstadion for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Club Brugge.

However, not so long ago, being in the Champions League and aiming to win domestic cups was a mere pipe dream for Villa supporters, personified by their former club-record signing, compared to one of the club's best-ever Premier League strikers