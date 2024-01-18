Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is keen to secure reinforcements this window and could now land a promising attacking midfielder for a bargain price, according to a report.

Aston Villa continue to probe in the market...

Following their excellent start to the campaign that has carried them through to January, Aston Villa could be keen to wrap up deals this month where the opportunity presents itself to help their push for a top-four finish.

Fabrizio Romano has recently issued his famous "here we go" strapline to reveal that Red Star Belgrade full-back Kosta Nedeljkovic is on his way to join the club before heading back to Serbia to see out the rest of the campaign, as he stated on social media platform X:

In a surprising development that could produce an outgoing at Villa Park, journalist Nathan Gissing has claimed that Villans forward Jhon Duran has been discussed internally as a shock loan pursuit for Chelsea.

If he were to move to Stamford Bridge, Emery would feasibly have to replace the Colombia international with another centre-forward who could help share the burden of playing time between now and the end of the season.

Intriguingly, Duran hasn't voiced his opposition to a move elsewhere in a recent interview, saying:

"I remain focused on Aston Villa. I am not aware of interest from AC Milan or Chelsea. They are giant clubs, and it would be a pleasure. But I have no knowledge of anything."

On another note, Aston Villa are also keen on a swoop for a new attacking midfielder who could land in the West Midlands for a bargain fee.

Aston Villa keen on Giovanni Reyna

According to FootballTransfers, Aston Villa are keen on Borussia Dortmund star Giovanni Reyna alongside numerous other clubs due to his lack of game time at Signal Iduna Park this campaign and have already enquired about his availability as NSWE plot January arrivals.

Giovanni Reyna key statistics in 2023/24 - Bundesliga (Sofascore) Expected goals 0.72 Shots per game 0.7 Big chances created 1 Tackles won per game 1 Average match rating 6.90/10

The report then shares information from ESPN claiming that a maximum fee of around €20 million (£17 million) could be enough to entice the United States international to Villa Park. Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Marseille, Sevilla and Real Sociedad are all keen on Reyna's signature while he is represented by superagent Jorge Mendes.

Labelled "relentless" by national team coach Gregg Berhalter, the 21-year-old has featured 12 times across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this campaign (Reyna statistics - Transfermarkt).

Reyna may well feel he needs to leave his current club to get his career back on track and moving to Birmingham could be the ideal solution due to Emery's positive impact on the current Villa squad, making this one to watch.