Jhon Duran has been in spellbinding form for Aston Villa at the start of the 2024/25 campaign. The Columbian has not stopped scoring and has been a large reason why Unai Emery’s side find themselves in fifth in the Premier League table, outside of the top four only on goal difference.

The 20-year-old has already scored six goals this term, in just ten appearances. He has started only one game, against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, and so has five goals in nine substitute appearances, playing no more than half an hour.

Despite his age, Duran, who earns just £30k per week, has been brilliant for the Villans. He has been especially important following major departures in the last few summer transfer windows.

Villa’s recent summer sales

There have been plenty of marquee sales at Villa Park, especially since Unai Emery took over as manager from Steven Gerrard in late 2022. Arguably the biggest name to depart the club was midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian joined Italian Juventus in a £42.5m deal, although it has not really worked out for him so far.

Reuters/Daniele Mascolo

Winger Moussa Diaby, who signed for the Villans just one season prior from German side Bayer Leverkusen also left the club. He made the move to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad for around £50m.

Villa top 5 most expensive sales under Emery Player Price Signed for Moussa Diaby £50m Al Ittihad Douglas Luiz £42.5m Juventus Cameron Archer £17.9m Sheffield United Cameron Archer £14.6m Southampton Danny Ings £9.9m West Ham Stats from Transfermarkt

There have also been some notable sales of academy graduates over the past few years at Villa Park. That includes Jaden Philogene, who joined Hull City in 2023 before returning this summer, and Cameron Archer, who did very much the same thing, although he has since moved to Southampton.

Young midfielder Tim Iroegbunam also left Villa Park this summer, joining Everton, although the most notable academy departure was arguably Carney Chukwuemeka. He made the move to Chelsea, but it has sadly not worked out for the youngster at Stamford Bridge.

Chukwuemeka’s time at Chelsea so far

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled to become a prominent player at Stamford Bridge since his move in August 2022 for £20m and has since been told he can leave the club by new manager Enzo Maresca.

He has played under Emery during his time at Villa Park. The Austrian-born midfielder played 16 times for his boyhood club, including 12 appearances in the 2021/22 campaign. It was off the back of that the Blues signed him, with Chukwuemeka a highly-rated player.

However, it is fair to say that the youngster has never really found his feet in West London. A combination of injuries and lack of faith from his managers have meant that the England youth international has played just 28 times in that famous Blue shirt.

Sadly, his injury problems have caused plenty of issues. The former Villa academy player has had nine different cases of injury or illness at Chelsea, missing a whooping 44 games for his club side and the England youth teams.

However, he is a very talented player. The youngster is wonderful in tight spaces, and uses his lanky frame to his advantage, riding tackles of defenders with ease. His first Chelsea strike against West Ham United last season was a perfect example of this.

According to football analyst Ben Mattinson, the former Villan is being “wasted” by the Blues. He explains that he would be “useful for most teams”, and his exclusion from the Premier League squad this season is a puzzling one. He is also on a large sum of money each week, £100k to be exact, just over three times more than what Duran earns.

At only 20 years old, there is plenty of time for Chukwuemeka to move on and get his career back on track. However, Villa fans may well look at this deal and wish they had kept him, so he could thrive at his boyhood club under Emery.