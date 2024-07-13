A "versatile" European champion is refusing to rule out the prospect of a move to Liverpool this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

The hope is that a number of shiny new signings arrive at Anfield in the current transfer window, giving Arne Slot the best possible opportunity of hitting the ground running. The Reds have been linked with an audacious move for Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but they have been shot down in the attempts to snap him up.

Liverpool are also believed to be pursuing a move for Spain and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, who has been one of the standout attacking players at Euro 2024 this summer. The 22-year-old could be viewed as someone who could provide stiff competition for the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo out wide.

One position where Slot's squad is arguably lacking is defensive midfield, with Wataru Endo the only out-and-out natural in the role, but not a player who is considered either a key starter or a long-term option. Benfica star Joao Neves is seen as an exciting target there, with the Portuguese already playing with a maturity well beyond his years.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is seen as an ideal replacement for Alisson this summer, should the Brazilian move to the Saudi Pro League, but it would be a shock if that happened.

"Versatile" ace refusing to rule out Liverpool move

According to Give Me Sport, Atalanta midfielder Ederson could be a target Liverpool this summer, with the Reds "actively looking for a fresh presence in the middle of the park following Thiago Alcantara's exit".

It is claimed that sporting director Richard Hughes "could take advantage of his contacts" in Italy in order to sign the 25-year-old, and for his part the player is "open-minded" about moving to Anfield before the new season begins.

Ederson could be exactly what Liverpool are after in the No.6 role this summer, with the £45m-rated ace performing superbly for Atalanta, helping them win the Europa League last season.

Not only did he average 2.3 tackles per game across 36 appearances in Serie A, but he also scored six goals, showing that he is more than simply a sitting midfielder who doesn't offer much in an attacking sense. He has also been lauded by South American football journalist Tim Vickery in the recent past

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well. The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."

It may be that Slot feels he has enough midfield depth already, but the importance of having an elite No.6 cannot be stressed enough, and Ederson could give Liverpool that extra bit of balance in the middle of the park.