As they begin to find their feet under Johannes Hoff Thorup, Norwich City could be dealt the ultimate blow with one Spanish club now turning the way of the Canaries in pursuit of replacing their Barcelona-linked star.

Norwich transfer news

Norwich took a month to get going under Thorup, but get going they have with a run of four games without defeat very much representing that improvement. The latest moment to savour in that recent run came against Hull City, as the Norfolk-based side brushed Hull City aside to win 4-0 at Carrow Road and move to within a point of early play-off contention.

What really rounded off another impressive afternoon was Kaide Gordon's goal, with the Liverpool loanee netting his first of what he will hope to be many in a season-long spell at Carrow Road. But as the Liverpool youngster stole the headlines, transfer rumours were beginning to form regarding another star player.

As Thorup's side continue to turn things around, any winter exits would prove to be quite the blow, though that may not stop one side from moving in. According to reports in Spain, Athletic Bilbao are now plotting a move to sign Borja Sainz from Norwich should they need to replace Nico Williams amid links to the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool.

Reportedly valued at just €3m (£2.5m), Bilbao would be making quite the move by selling Williams for €60m (£50m) and then spending just £2.5m on his replacement in 2025. That said, it remains to be seen whether Norwich would budge when it comes to one of their most important players, whose valuation may have increased by the time 2025 arrives. In pursuit of eventually returning to the Premier League under Thorup, Norwich cannot afford to lose Sainz.

"Brilliant" Sainz is Norwich's key man

Since the summer departure of Jonathan Rowe, Sainz has taken responsibility to become Norwich's most important man going forward, with seven goals and two assists in just nine Championship games so far this season highlighting that for all to see. The Spaniard even picked up the match ball when he scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 victory over Derby County last month.

It's, therefore, no surprise that Thorup has been so full of praise for his winger, saying via Norwich Evening News: "Also he raises a good atmosphere with the crowd. He's one of these players who can create that atmosphere in the stadium.

"He can do something on his own once in a while, and he can do brilliant shots and dribbles and stuff like this. I've been pleased with his pressing game, because he's covered a lot of ground. I think he's definitely moving in the right direction."

One of the Championship's best players so far this season, Norwich could yet face an uphill battle to keep hold of Sainz in 2025.