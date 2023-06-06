Atletico Madrid have enquired about the possibility of bringing Wilfried Zaha to Spain, according to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel

Who will Wilfred Zaha sign for?

Zaha's contract is up in just under a month's time, and as such the forward has been free to discuss a potential move away from Palace since January of this year.

Atleti have stepped up their attempts to bring the Ivory Coast international to the club in recent days, with manager Diego Simeone reportedly a 'long-term admirer' of the winger after he tried to sign him back in the summer of 2020.

Having qualified for Champions League football next season, the allure of European football for the first time in his career may make the Madrid side a more attractive proposition for Zaha.

Crystal Palace do not want to lose their star player, who is regarded by many fans and former players alike as the South London side's "greatest player of all time". The Premier League side have offered the 30-year-old a four-year £200k-per-week deal to stay at his boyhood club which he is giving 'serious consideration', according to the Guardian.

The attacker has also received offers from the Middle East, with Saudi league champions Al-Ittihad offering a £9m-a-year contract to the Crystal Palace no.11, but he is expected to snub the Saudi side as he has aspirations of continuing to play at the highest level possible.

Will Wilfred Zaha sign for Atletico Madrid?

As previously mentioned, The former Manchester United player is desperate to play European football for the first time in his career, and that factor has been one of the reasons behind not signing a new contract at his current club yet, with Zaha wanting assurances over the club's ambitions and aspirations for European football before making a long-term commitment.

The wide-man made 27 appearances for Palace last season as he battled through a recurring groin problem, scoring seven goals and recording two assists in the Premier League, earning himself a 6.82 average rating according to WhoScored. Zaha also averaged 2.16 successful take-ons per 90 as well as 3.58 shot-creating actions per 90 showcasing that he still carries that fantastic dribbling ability and creativity (FBref).

An aspect of the winger's game that would suit a move to Atletico Madrid is his improved defensive work. Last campaign Zaha averaged a career-high in tackles and interceptions per 90 with 1.89 as well as a career-high in clearances with 0.35 per 90 (FBref), displaying that the 30-year-old is more than willing to help out his side on both ends of the pitch.

With Yannick Carrasco rumoured to join Barcelona this summer, Zaha shapes up to be a fantastic replacement for the Belgian international, and the lack of a transfer fee will make him even more enticing for the Madrid club.