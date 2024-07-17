As they gear up to chase their fifth title in a row, Manchester City could be set to suffer a major blow, with Atletico Madrid reportedly preparing to make their first offer to land one of Pep Guardiola's best rising stars.

Man City transfer news

Just how the Cityzens improve their side after the last two seasons, which saw them win the treble and then their fourth consecutive Premier League title on the bounce, is anyone's guess. Instead, they could become the victims of their own success, as certain players contemplate what more they've got left to do in English football and perhaps consider summer exits.

That includes both Ederson and Kevin de Bruyne, who have reportedly attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League. The former has even already been offered a deal, according to recent rumours, in what could leave those at The Etihad desperately searching for a replacement this summer. Meanwhile, if De Bruyne does leave, City will reportedly line up a move for Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves.

The veteran duo may not be the only players who need replacing this summer, however. According to the Spanish media, via Football Espana, Atletico Madrid intent to submit an initial loan offer to sign Julian Alvarez this summer, which will include an obligation to buy worth €70m (£59m).

The World Cup winner is reportedly keen on the move and, for the right price, those at The Etihad are happy to show him the door this summer, only increasing the chances of his exit. That said, losing a player who is so capable of stepping in for Erling Haaland and more at just 24 years old would undoubtedly be a major blow for City, even if they are clearing his reported £100k-a-week wage in the process.

"Superb" Alvarez an underrated key to Man City's success

Incredible depth has been more important than ever for City in the last two campaigns as they've competed and, at one stage, won on all fronts.

When Haaland struggled on the sidelines in the last campaign, it was Alvarez who stepped up to fill in with the quality that Guardiola has come to expect. And replacing that quality wouldn't exactly be a simple task. So, whilst City are reportedly happy to show the Argentine the door, they should quickly rethink that decision.

Ally McCoist would likely be among those left surprised if Manchester City sanction Alvarez's summer switch in the coming month, having told TNT Sports last season following the forward's two goals against Crvena Zvezda: "I thought he was superb tonight. I said he went under the radar a little bit, what I meant was that when you think of Man City’s key figures you maybe think of the goalkeeper [Ederson], of [Ruben] Dias, Rodri, Haaland.

"Alvarez maybe wouldn’t immediately spring to mind, but on form like that it would be very difficult to keep him out of the side.”