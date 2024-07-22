With the futures of numerous West Ham United stars looking uncertain, another of the Hammers' important talents is attracting interest from a Champions League side this summer.

Hammers aim to keep hold of key players

Whilst West Ham's new signings will likely grab the headlines this summer, the Hammers' biggest success during the transfer window could be in keeping a number of star players at the club.

Jarrod Bowen is the name attracting the most interest at the moment, with Newcastle United eyeing a move for the England international to bolster their attack. After scoring 20 goals in all competitions last season, it would be a major boost for the Hammers if the winger is still a West Ham player at the close of the window.

Another West Ham talent who could depart during the transfer window is Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian attacker was touted for a move to Liverpool and Arsenal at the start of the summer and either link could be reignited before deadline day on 30th August.

With a number of West Ham's biggest names attracting interest, Julen Lopetegui could be dealt a further blow as a top European club has submitted a bid for an important part of the Hammers' side.

Atletico Madrid eye a deal for Nayef Aguerd

As first reported by CaughtOffside, Atletico Madrid have made an opening bid for West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd. The outlet claims that the Champions League side are proposing a loan move with a clause to make the deal permanent further down the line.

The report states that Aguerd would be interested in a move to the Spanish capital with the Hammers happy to let the Moroccan leave this summer so long as the deal includes an obligation to buy. Atletico have been keeping tabs on the 28-year-old for some time and even went as far as to request information on the player before making their bid.

Aguerd arrived at the London Stadium in a £30million move from Ligue 1 side Rennes back in the summer of 2022. Since then, the defender has gone on to make 58 appearances for the Hammers, scoring four goals for the club in the process.

During his two seasons in east London, the Moroccan has made himself an integral part of the Hammers' side. Speaking on Aguerd's time at the London Stadium, Nasser Larguet, who knew the 28-year-old as a youth player, praised his progression at the club:

“A lot of West Ham fans think Aguerd could be captain one day and they are not wrong,

“I’ve known him since he was 13 and he has always been an intelligent player. Just look at how he communicates on the pitch. He has the personality and the experience. Aguerd is a natural leader.”

With West Ham reportedly eyeing a move for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, getting Aguerd's £50,000-per-week wage off the books could be essential in their pursuit of further new signings.