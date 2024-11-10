Atletico Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in Spain and have some superstars on the books at the Metropolitano Stadium.

In fact, in the 2024/25 season, Atletico have an annual payroll of €136,420,000, with the average player earning an incredible €104,938 a week.

But who earns what under Diego Simeone? Football FanCast has ranked every Atletico Madrid player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/25 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Jan Oblak €400,577 €20,830,000 2 Antoine Griezmann €240,385 €12,500,000 3 Conor Gallagher €173,077 €9,000,000 =4 Marcos Llorente €160,192 €8,330,000 =4 Axel Witsel €160,192 €8,330,000 6 Cesar Azpilicueta €153,846 €8,000,000 7 Julian Alvarez €136,154 €7,080,000 =8 Koke €128,269 €6,670,000 =8 Rodrigo De Paul €128,269 €6,670,000 =10 Jose Gimenez €120,192 €6,250,000 =10 Robin Le Normand €120,192 €6,250,000 12 Alexander Sorloth €120,000 €6,240,000 13 Angel Correa €67,308 €3,500,000 =14 Javi Galan €62,500 €3,250,000 =14 Thomas Lemar €62,500 €3,250,000 16 Samuel Lino €24,038 €1,250,000 17 Nahuel Molina €23,077 €1,200,000 18 Pablo Barrios €22,115 €1,150,000 19 Reinildo Mandava €15,385 €800,000 20 Rodrigo Riquelme €11,923 €620,000 21 Giuliano Simeone €9,615 €500,000 22 Borja Garces €8,077 €420,000

Here's a detailed look at Atletico Madrid's top 10 earners...

10 Jose Gimenez

€120,192 per week

Starting the countdown is centre-back Jose Gimenez, who has been with Atletico since 2013. The Uruguayan signed his latest five-year deal in 2023.

Recent signing and fellow defender Robin Le Normand is also on the same salary as Gimenez.

9 Rodrigo De Paul

€128,269 per week

Atletico Madrid won the race to sign midfielder Rodrigo De Paul in 2021 from Udinese, and the Argentinian has been a regular under Simeone.

De Paul has already made more than 100 appearances for the club and is under contract until 2026.

8 Koke

€128,269 per week

Club legend and captain Koke has been on the books with Atletico Madrid since he was a child, with his first professional contract coming back in 2009.

Since then, Koke has recorded an incredible tally of over 650 appearances in red and white and has won nine major honours. His deal expires in 2025 as it stands.

7 Julian Alvarez

€136,154 per week

Atletico splashed the cash in 2024 to sign forward Julian Alvarez from Manchester City, who sold the World Cup winner for a club-record fee.

The Argentina international could end up costing the Spanish giants €95m (£78.9m) if all add-ons are met, with Alvarez picking up more than €7m per season.

6 Cesar Azpilicueta

€153,846 per week

Experienced defender Cesar Azpilicueta returned to Spain in 2023 after leaving Chelsea, with Atletico Madrid securing his services on a free transfer.

Azpilicueta spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge and penned a one-year contract at the Metropolitano, although that was extended by another year in 2024.

5 Axel Witsel

€160,192 per week

Placing in the top five is midfielder Axel Witsel. The Belgian is on big money at Atletico, reportedly picking up €160,192 per week after joining on a free transfer in 2022.

Witsel swapped Borussia Dortmund for Los Rojiblancos and has made more than 100 appearances for the club, turning out in midfield and defence.

4 Marcos Llorente

€160,192 per week

Also on €8.33m per season is versatile midfielder Marcos Llorente, who moved to the club from rivals Real Madrid in 2019.

Capable of playing as a right-back, right-midfielder or centre-midfielder, Llorente appears to be a dream player for Simeone and has turned out over 200 times for Atletico since his arrival.

3 Conor Gallagher

€173,077 per week

English midfielder Conor Gallagher swapped Chelsea for Atletico in 2024, with the La Liga side paying around €40m for his services.

Gallagher signed a five-year deal worth €9m per season and looks set to play a key role at the Metropolitano during that time.

2 Antoine Griezmann

€240,385 per week

Coming in as runner-up is Antoine Griezmann, who completed a permanent return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona in 2022 for €40m.

His time at Camp Nou didn’t exactly go to plan, but he has been back scoring goals on a regular basis for Atletico and became the club’s all-time top goalscorer in 2024.

1 Jan Oblak

€400,577 per week

Comfortably top of the charts and Atletico Madrid’s highest-paid player is goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who earns a whopping €20.83m per season.

The Slovenia international has been one of the best ‘keepers in the world for some time now and has been with Atletico since 2014. His huge contract was signed in 2022 and runs until 2028.