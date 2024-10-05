Having already signed Conor Gallagher in the summer transfer window, Atletico Madrid are now reportedly plotting to sign another Chelsea player when the winter window arrives.

Chelsea transfer news

As ruthless as Chelsea were in the summer transfer window, the critics can't say that Enzo Maresca hasn't got off to a fine start. The former Leicester City boss has the Blues firmly in the Premier League's top four race after 13 points from six games, having suffered just the one league defeat during his tenure so far. Given that the one defeat came against champions Manchester City on the opening day too, it's fair to say that Chelsea have been on an impressive run.

Unsurprisingly, it's been Cole Palmer at the centre of the Blues' recent revival, with the former Manchester City man quickly making a claim to be amongst the best players in the Premier League and arguably one of the best attacking options that England and Lee Carsley have at their disposal. But as he continues to steal the headlines, those at Stamford Bridge look set to remain ruthless.

According to reports in Spain, Atletico Madrid are now plotting to sign Ben Chilwell in the January transfer window to finally end the left-back's nightmare spell. Cast aside with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah in the summer, Chilwell eventually stayed put to fight what is a losing battle to regain his place under Maresca, leaving the door open for a winter departure.

If the England international does swap Stamford Bridge for Spain, then he'll become the second Chelsea player in six months to complete a move to Atletico Madrid, joining former teammate Gallagher, who has hit the ground running in Spain.

"Excelllent" Chilwell desperately needs move

In the face of Chelsea's recent form, Chilwell must head for the exit door. The left-back has made just one appearance all season, with Maresca even failing to find a place for his £200,000-a-week player in the Europa Conference League. Now 27 years old and in his prime, a winter move to Atletico could even see Chilwell win his place back in the England squad once he gets consistent minutes under his belt.

Having been praised by Gareth Southgate in the past, the Chelsea man will be hoping to eventually earn the same confidence of Carsley or perhaps another name in charge of England. Southgate previously said via the Leicester Mercury after Chilwell earned a place in his squad ahead of Luke Shaw in 2019: “Ben Chilwell and Danny Rose have been excellent.

“They are ahead at the moment and they have played particularly well for us. They have been completely committed to the England shirt and given everything. They’re two very good players."

When the January transfer window arrives, Chilwell's exit is one that would suit all parties, especially if it is to be Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone who swoop in to land another Stamford Bridge outcast.